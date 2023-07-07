MLB Best Bets, July 7: Guardians vs Royals, Blue Jays vs Tigers

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s betting the Cleveland Guardians versus Kansas City Royals, plus the Detroit Tigers hosting the Toronto Blue Jays.

Royals (+155) at Guardians (-180): O/U 8.5

At this point, you might think I am not even trying to cap MLB because at least five days out of the week, I am either fading the Royals or Athletics, but you’ve got to do what pays the bills.

I’m putting my faith in the hands of the Guardians after their 6-1 win over the Royals yesterday. Kansas City has lost four-straight games all by four or more runs, getting outscored 28-8 during that stretch.

Daniel Lynch will throw for Kansas City and the Royals are 3-4 in his seven starts. However, the Royals are 2-1 in his three road starts and Lynch owns a 1.89 ERA and .214 OBA over 19.0 innings.

Regression is due for Lynch’s road numbers as his home splits resemble his game a little more at a 6.04 ERA and .258 OBA over four starts.

Aaron Civale has been consistent all season for Cleveland and I expect him to post another quality start behind an offense that’s scored at least six runs in four of the past six games.

I played the Guardians -1.5 at +110 odds and would go out to -110.

Pick: Guardians -1.5 (1u)

Blue Jays (-130) at Tigers (+110): O/U 9.0

Alek Manoah will make his first start in over a month after being blasted by the Houston Astros for six earned runs on seven hits in 0.1 innings of work (38 pitches).

Manoah is having a catastrophic season, so much that I dropped him in fantasy in May. I drafted him in the third round.

Manoah is 1-7 with a 6.36 ERA over 13 starts and the Blue Jays lost seven-straight Manoah-led starts. Toronto was outscored 50-25 in the past seven starts for Manoah, so it was time to send him back to the minors for some confidence-boosting.

However, we don’t know how Manoah will look but earlier in the season versus Detroit, he went 4.1 innings (94 pitches) and walked five along with three earned runs permitted.

Manoah has a 5.06 ERA in 16.0 innings and three career starts versus Detroit. Toronto is 2-1 on the ML in those three games but Detroit is 2-1 ATS and put up nine combined earned runs on Manoah.

Detroit’s offense went crazy yesterday with 13 hits in a 9-0 win versus Oakland to avoid being swept by the A’s.

Give me Detroit +1.5 at -135 odds and a sprinkle on the Tigers’ ML at +100 or better. The Team Total Over 4.5 isn’t a bad option either, but I liked the insurance on Detroit’s run line.

Pick: Tigers +1.5 (1u)

