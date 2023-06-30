MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers

Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s playing Austin Gomber’s outs prop versus the Detroit Tigers.

Austin Gomber O/U 15.5 Outs vs. Tigers

Not too often do I see value on Austin Gomber’s props or have the confidence to play an over on the Rockies’ LHP, but today is different.

Colorado welcomes Detroit to Coors Field for a three-game series. Detroit has played five different starting LHP in June and three went 5.2 innings (17 outs) or more.

The two Unders were Dylan Dodd and Cody Bradford, two starters that aren’t expected to go more than 5.0 innings.

Over the past 10 games against Detroit, nine of the opposing starting pitchers posted at least 5.0 innings (15 outs) and eight of the 10 recorded 5.1 or more innings (16 outs).

While Gomber has gone Under 15.5 outs in three-straight home games and 6-3 (66.6%) to the Under at home on the season, I like the chances he goes over versus Detroit.

Gomber has faced the Tigers three times in his career but none at Coors Field. In two of the three games, Gomber went 6.0 innings each.

Looking over current numbers against current Tigers’ hitters, Gomber owns a 36.4 K% and .242 OBA in 33 plate appearances (8 H, 12 Ks 0 BB). Detroit is hitting .235 on the road this year (24th) and bottom 10 in OPS, OBP and SLG.

After exiting at 16 and 18 outs over two of the past three games at the Reds and Red Sox, I played Gomber Over 15.5 Outs at +115 odds and would go down to -110.

Pick: Austin Gomber Over 15.5 Outs (1u)

Start off your Sunday with MLB Sunday leadoff on Peacock featuring exclusive games with no blackout restrictions. Check out the schedule now to see if your favorite team is playing and join for one low annual fee.

DON’T FORGET TO CHECK OUT OUR BETTING TOOLS:

Live Odds: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL

Player Props: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL

Top Trends: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL

Predictions: NFL | NBA | MLB | CFB | CBB | NHL