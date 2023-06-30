 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Caeleb Dressel rediscovered the joy of swimming during months away
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
nbc_golf_gc_penske_230701.jpg
Fowler leaps up the leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_pendrithandhadwin_230701.jpg
How Pendrith, Hadwin can keep up pace at RMC
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerdiscussion_230701.jpg
Fowler needs hot putting to win Rocket Mortgage

MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers

  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell,
  • By
  • Vaughn Dalzell
  
Published June 30, 2023 12:03 PM
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down how he’s playing Austin Gomber’s outs prop versus the Detroit Tigers.

Austin Gomber O/U 15.5 Outs vs. Tigers

Not too often do I see value on Austin Gomber’s props or have the confidence to play an over on the Rockies’ LHP, but today is different.

Colorado welcomes Detroit to Coors Field for a three-game series. Detroit has played five different starting LHP in June and three went 5.2 innings (17 outs) or more.

The two Unders were Dylan Dodd and Cody Bradford, two starters that aren’t expected to go more than 5.0 innings.

Over the past 10 games against Detroit, nine of the opposing starting pitchers posted at least 5.0 innings (15 outs) and eight of the 10 recorded 5.1 or more innings (16 outs).

While Gomber has gone Under 15.5 outs in three-straight home games and 6-3 (66.6%) to the Under at home on the season, I like the chances he goes over versus Detroit.

Gomber has faced the Tigers three times in his career but none at Coors Field. In two of the three games, Gomber went 6.0 innings each.

Looking over current numbers against current Tigers’ hitters, Gomber owns a 36.4 K% and .242 OBA in 33 plate appearances (8 H, 12 Ks 0 BB). Detroit is hitting .235 on the road this year (24th) and bottom 10 in OPS, OBP and SLG.

After exiting at 16 and 18 outs over two of the past three games at the Reds and Red Sox, I played Gomber Over 15.5 Outs at +115 odds and would go down to -110.

Pick: Austin Gomber Over 15.5 Outs (1u)

