Bucks vs. Spurs Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for January 31

It’s Friday, January 31, and the Milwaukee Bucks (26-19) and the San Antonio Spurs (20-24) are all set to square off from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The Spurs have lost five of their last six games including Wednesday’s 128-116 loss to the Clippers. Victor Wembanyama is averaging 24.4 points and 10.8 rebounds per game. The Bucks lost Tuesday night in Portland, 125-112. Giannis had 39 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 assists for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are currently 9-12 on the road with a point differential of +3, while the Spurs have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Bucks vs. Spurs today

Date: Friday, January 31, 2025

Friday, January 31, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center City: San Antonio, TX

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Bucks vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Bucks (-161), Spurs (+136)

Bucks (-161), Spurs (+136) Spread: Bucks -3.5

Bucks -3.5 Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 116.58, and the Spurs 114.76.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Bucks vs. Spurs game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Spurs game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 231.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Spurs on Friday

The Bucks have won 5 of their last 7 games against the Spurs

5 of the Spurs’ last 6 matchups with the Bucks have stayed UNDER the Total

The Spurs have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 6 home games against the Bucks

The Spurs have lost 8 of their last 10 games

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)