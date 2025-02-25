Cavaliers vs. Magic Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 25

It’s Tuesday, February 25, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (47-10) and Orlando Magic (29-30) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Cavaliers are currently 20-6 on the road with a point differential of 11, while the Magic have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

Cleveland has won seven straight games and is 11-1 over the past 12, while Orlando has gone 5-3 in the last eight contests. The Magic have gone 2-1 since the All-Star break with a one-point loss to the Grizzlies as the only blemish. This will be the second meeting of the season. The Cavaliers won the first 120-109 back on Nov. 1.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. Magic live today

Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Cavaliers (-278), Magic (+225)

Spread: Cavaliers -7.5

Over/Under: 222.5 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 114.5, and the Magic 107.5.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Cavaliers vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Evan Mobley to go Over 2.5 Steals and Blocks against the Magic:

“Evan Mobley is in the thick of it for Defensive Player of the Year and tonight offers an opportune chance to showcase his skills. Orlando has a tree of bigs that will spend time in the paint and in the first meeting, Mobley recorded one steal and one block. Since the All-Star break and news of Victor Wembanyama’s injury, Mobley’s totaled three combined blocks and steals in three straight against the Nets, Knicks, and Grizzlies. I would take a look at his Over 2.5 steals and blocks if you can get less than -140 odds.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at .

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of .

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Magic on Tuesday

The Magic have won 4 of their last 5 home matchups against the Cavaliers

5 of the Cavaliers’ last 6 games (83%) have gone over the Total

The Cavaliers have gone 17-9 on the road against the spread this season

