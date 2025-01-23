Celtics vs. Lakers prediction: Odds, expert picks, game details, recent trends, and Best Bets for January 23

It’s Thursday, January 23, and one of the NBA’s most storied rivalries is renewed as the Boston Celtics (31-13) and the Los Angeles Lakers (23-18) meet tonight at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

This is game 3 of 4 on Boston’s current road trip that has seen them blast the Warriors by 40 on Monday and outlast the Clippers in OT, 117-113, last night. The Lakers took out the Washington Wizards on Tuesday with a comfortable 111-88 win in SoCal. LeBron James led the way with a triple-double for LA.

The Celtics are currently 16-5 on the road with a point differential of +9, while the Lakers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Lakers live today

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena City: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Network/Streaming: TNT/Max

Game odds for Celtics vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Celtics (-243), Lakers (+199)

Celtics (-243), Lakers (+199) Spread: Celtics -6

Celtics -6 Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 113.13, and the Lakers 110.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday Celtics vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick is on the Lakers to sneak inside the number: LA Lakers +5

“Head to head with Brad! Clippers came through for me last night despite being very shorthanded, the Celtics find themselves in a brutal spot on the b2b including OT and if they win it will be close in my opinion.”

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects Boston to cover: Boston Celtics -5

“The Celtics played terrible in a rest game for the Clippers and massive look ahead spot. I don’t think the offense of the Lakers is good enough to keep this one close.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Lakers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Lakers at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 222.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Lakers on Thursday

The Lakers have won 3 straight home games

14 of the Celtics’ last 17 road games stayed UNDER the Total

The Lakers are 12-9 ATS at home this season

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 at Western Conference teams

