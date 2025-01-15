Celtics vs. Raptors odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, and Best bets for January 15

It’s Wednesday, January 15, and the Boston Celtics (28-11) and the Toronto Raptors (9-31) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

This is a case of the Haves taking on the Have Nots as the defending champs roll into Toronto to face the struggling Raptors. Boston is 4-2 in 2025 most recently defeating the New Orleans Pelicans 120-119 this past Sunday in Boston. Jayson Tatum had 38 for the Celtics. The Raptors knocked off the visiting Warriors, 104-101, Monday night but are just 2-5 in 2025.

The Celtics are currently 14-4 on the road with a point differential of +9, while the Raptors have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Celtics vs. Raptors today

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Game odds for Celtics vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Celtics (-662), Raptors (+477)

Celtics (-662), Raptors (+477) Spread: Celtics -12.5

Celtics -12.5 Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 119.93, and the Raptors 113.42.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Celtics vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Raptors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +12.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 229.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Raptors on Wednesday

The Celtics are on a 4-game win streak at the Raptors

Each of the Celtics’ last 4 road games with the Raptors have stayed UNDER the Total

The Celtics are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road favorite

The Celtics have won 10 of their last 12 games on the road against divisional opponents

