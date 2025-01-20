Celtics vs. Warriors prediction: Odds, Best bets, recent trends, and stats for January 20

It’s Monday, January 20, and the Boston Celtics (29-13) and the Golden State Warriors (21-20) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

Boston is 5-4 in 2025. They have not won two in a row since January 3. They lost in OT Saturday to Atlanta. Jaylen Brown had 20 points in the loss for the Celtics. Golden State has won two straight. Saturday, they beat the Wizards at home 122-114. Andrew Wiggins had 31 for the Warriors.

The Celtics are currently 14-5 on the road with a point differential of +9, while the Warriors have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Warriors live today

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 5:00PM EST

5:00PM EST Site: Chase Center

Chase Center City: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Network/Streaming: TNT/Max

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Celtics vs. Warriors

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Celtics (-205), Warriors (+170)

Celtics (-205), Warriors (+170) Spread: Celtics -5.5

Celtics -5.5 Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 112.35, and the Warriors 109.48.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Celtics vs. Warriors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Warriors game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Warriors on Monday

The Warriors have won 4 straight home games against the Celtics

The OVER is 4-1 in the Warriors’ last 5 home games

The Warriors have covered the Spread in their last 4 home games against the Celtics

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)