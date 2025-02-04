Knicks vs. Raptors Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 4

It’s Tuesday, February 4, and the New York Knicks (33-17) and the Toronto Raptors (16-33) are all set to square off from Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

It is a back-to-back situation for the Knicks who rallied in the fourth quarter last night to knock off Jalen Green and the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden, 124-118. No surprise that Jalen Brunson led the way. The All-Star scored 42 in the win. The Raptors beat the Clippers Sunday in Toronto, 115-108. It was their sixth win in their last seven games. Former Knick RJ Barrett scored 20 to pace the Raptors.

The Knicks are currently 15-8 on the road with a point differential of +7, while the Raptors have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Raptors live today

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Scotiabank Arena

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: MSG

Game odds for Knicks vs. Raptors

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Knicks (-253), Raptors (+207)

Knicks (-253), Raptors (+207) Spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks -6.5 Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 117.33, and the Raptors 113.94.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Knicks vs. Raptors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Raptors game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Raptors on Tuesday

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 on the road against Eastern Conference teams

The OVER is 18-14 in the Knicks’ matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

The Raptors have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Knicks have won 8 straight divisional games

