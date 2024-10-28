Lakers vs Suns Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends, and Stats

The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are ready for round two after L.A. earned a 123-116 home victory over Phoenix on Friday night.

LeBron James is coming off a heroic fourth quarter against the Kings that kept the Lakers undefeated at 3-0. Los Angeles scored 110, 123, and 131 points to start the season, so this is the hot start that they were looking for. This will mark the Lakers’ first road game of the year and they did not fare well last season finishing at 20-24 away from home.

The Suns are 2-1 in the early season with the lone loss against the Lakers. Phoenix followed that game up with a 114-102 home victory over Dallas in which Kevin Durant scored 31 points and grabbed 9 rebounds. Durant became the 8th player in NBA history to eclipse 29,000 career points, joining LeBron James and six others.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Lakers @ Suns

● Date: Monday, October 28, 2024

● Time: 10:00 PM ET

● Site: Footprint Center

● City: Phoenix, Arizona

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Lakers @ Suns

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Moneyline: Phoenix Suns (-164), Los Angeles Lakers (+138)

● Spread: Suns -3.5 (-110)

● Total: 228.0

Probable starting lineups for Los Angeles and Phoenix

· Los Angeles Lakers (3-0)

PG D’Angelo Russell

SG Austin Reaves

SF Rui Hachimura

PF LeBron James

C Anthony Davis

· Phoenix Suns (2-1)

PG Tyus Jones

SG Devin Booker

SF Bradley Beal (GTD)

PF Kevin Durant

C Jusuf Nurkic

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Suns @ Lakers

The Lakers are one of four teams that are undefeated ATS (3-0).

The Suns are 1-2 ATS this season and finished 16-26-1 ATS (38.1%) at home last year, the fourth-wost mark in the NBA.

Phoenix was 20-16-1 (55.6%) to the Under as a home favorite last year.

Los Angeles was 15-13 (53.6%) to the Over last year as a road underdog.

Anthony Davis is 3-0 to the Over points prop this season.

LeBron James is 2-1 to the Under on his points prop this season.

Devin Booker and Kevin Durant are both 2-1 to the Over 2.5 made three-pointers this season.

Bradley Beal is a GTD after missing Saturday’s game.

Notable Player Props for Suns @ Lakers

Highest Point Props

Anthony Davis O/U 26.5 Points

Kevin Durant O/U 25.5 Points

Devin Booker O/U 24.5 Points

LeBron James O/U 22.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Anthony Davis O/U 12.5 Rebounds

Jusuf Nurkic O/U 8.5 Rebounds

LeBron James O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Kevin Durant O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

LeBron James O/U 7.5 Assists

Devin Booker O/U 5.5 Assists

D’Angelo Russell O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Lakers @ Suns

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Under between the Suns and Lakers’ second meeting since Friday:

“I backed Anthony Davis Over 24.5 Points when these teams met on Friday and Davis turned in another impressive outing of 35 points and followed that up with 31 the following night against Sacramento.

While I’m tempted to run it back on Davis, the undefeated Lakers are playing its third game in four days and first road game of the season. This looks like a great spot to back the Suns, who lost to the Lakers 123-116 on Friday.

However, the Suns played on Saturday and beat the Mavericks (114-102), while the Lakers beat the Kings (131-127). This is also the third game in four days for Phoenix, so I expect tired legs and plenty of missed shots between the two teams.

The total for the previous meeting was 226.5 and flew Over with a 123-116 score. The books opened the total back up at 227.5 and 228.0. Give me the Under 228.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Suns and the Lakers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards the value of Phoenix’s ML (-164)

· Spread : NBC Sports likes taking Phoenix to cover the -3.5

· Total : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 228.0 points

