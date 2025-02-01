Magic vs. Jazz Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 1

It’s a matchup of two struggling teams as the Orlando Magic (24-25) and the Utah Jazz (10-36) get set to square off from Delta Center in Salt Lake City. Utah has lost nine straight while the Magic have lost seven of their last eight. The Magic are currently 9-16 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Jazz have a 1-9 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Jazz live today

Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025

Saturday, February 1, 2025 Time: 5:00PM EST

5:00PM EST Site: Delta Center

Delta Center City: Salt Lake City, UT

Game odds for Magic vs. Jazz

The latest odds as of Saturday:



Odds: Magic (-229), Jazz (+188)

Magic (-229), Jazz (+188) Spread: Magic -5.5

Magic -5.5 Over/Under: 216 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 109.91, and the Jazz 107.05.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Magic vs. Jazz game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is dipping into the player prop market for this one: Jalen Suggs over 11.5 points (-120)

“Perfect match up for Suggs in what has to be a must-win situation for the Magic. The Jazz give up a ton of points to the PG position, with multiple opposing PGs reaching the 40+ mark in 2025.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Jazz game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Orlando Magic on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 216.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Jazz on Saturday

The Magic have lost 8 of their last 10 games

The UNDER is 14-11 in the Magic’s road games this season

The Jazz have covered in all 5 of their games against Southeast Division teams this season

The Jazz have lost 16 of their last 19 games

