Magic vs. Warriors Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 3

It’s Monday, February 3, and the Orlando Magic (24-26) and the Golden State Warriors (24-24) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Magic continue their trek through the Western Conference looking to snap a three-game losing skid tonight. Losers of eight of their last nine, Orlando now sits eighth in the Eastern Conference but still just 1.5 games out of first in the Southeast Division. Utah slapped Orlando Saturday winning 113-99. The Warriors are now in 11th in the Western Conference and thus are not currently in the playoff picture. They have been off since a 130-105 loss Friday night at home to Phoenix. Andrew Wiggins and Moses Moody each scored 17 for Golden State who continue to be without Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.

The Magic are currently 9-17 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Warriors have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Magic vs. Warriors live today

Date: Monday, February 3, 2025

Monday, February 3, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Chase Center

Chase Center City: San Francisco, CA

San Francisco, CA Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Magic vs. Warriors

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Magic (+114), Warriors (-135)

Magic (+114), Warriors (-135) Spread: Warriors -2.5

Warriors -2.5 Over/Under: 215 points

That gives the Magic an implied team point total of 106.92, and the Warriors 108.22.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Magic vs. Warriors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the home team to cover: Golden State Warriors -2.5

“The Orlando Magic have been on the road since January 27. Classic fade spot of a team that have been on a long road trip with one game until they head home. Warriors haven’t had a great season. They are 24-24 and just 14-13 at home this season. However, they are coming off of a loss and need a rebound at home against a vulnerable Orlando Magic team.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Magic & Warriors game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Orlando Magic at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 215.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Magic vs. Warriors on Monday

In the Magic’s road games this season the UNDER is 15-11

The Magic have covered in 3 of their 4 matchups against Pacific Division teams this season

The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Southeast Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)