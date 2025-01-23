Mavericks vs. Thunder prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends and expert picks for January 23

It’s Thursday, January 23, and the Dallas Mavericks (23-21) and the Oklahoma City Thunder (36-7) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City in a Western Conference matchup.

These teams met last Friday and Dallas surprised the West’s best team, 106-98. Kyrie Irving led the Mavs with 25 that night. The Thunder take the court this evening one night after Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s career-high 54 points against the Utah Jazz. OKC has won six of its last seven overall.

The Mavericks are currently 10-12 on the road with a point differential of +3, while the Thunder have a 10-0 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Mavericks vs. Thunder today

Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025

Thursday, January 23, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Game odds for Mavericks vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Mavericks (+465), Thunder (-641)

Mavericks (+465), Thunder (-641) Spread: Thunder -12

Thunder -12 Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Mavericks an implied team point total of 107.94, and the Thunder 114.19.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Mavericks vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is willing to sweat the big number: OKC Thunder -12

“I generally don’t like double-digit favorites on the second half of a back-to-back. However, with the Thunder playing at home I don’t mind it as much. They are 7-1 straight up with zero rest this season. The Mavs are without Thompson too. SGA had a career high last night and J Will was clutch in the second half. The scoring could overwhelm this Mavericks team and it could be the locker room early for the starters. Daniel Gafford over 9.5 rebounds is a great look should he get the start. In the three games he played 30+ minutes he’s pulled down 12+ rebounds. He gets a massive rebound advantage matchup against the bigger J Will.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Mavericks & Thunder game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +12.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Dallas Mavericks at +12. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 218.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Mavericks vs. Thunder on Thursday

The Thunder have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Southwest Division teams

The UNDER is 4-1 in the Mavericks’ last 5 road games

The Thunder are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games as a home favorite

The Mavericks have won 23 of their 43 games this season (23-20)

