Nets vs. Hornets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, predictions, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 8

It’s Saturday, March 8, and the Brooklyn Nets (21-41) and Charlotte Hornets (14-47) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Nets are currently 12-20 on the road with a point differential of -7, while the Hornets have a 1-9 record in their last ten games at home. Brooklyn is 3-0 against Charlotte this season with wins of 8, 19, and 1 point.

Brooklyn has lost six straight games entering this contest, while Charlotte dropped the past nine, including last night’s outing to the Cavs.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nets vs. Hornets live today

Date: Saturday, March 8, 2025

Time: 6:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Nets vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Saturday:

Odds: Nets (-192), Hornets (+160)

Spread: Nets -4.5

Over/Under: 212 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 107.57, and the Hornets 103.76.

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Nets vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Nets to cover against the Hornets:

“Betting on the Hornets and Nets is difficult unless you are fading both, but when they meet up, it’s been all Brooklyn this season. The Nets are 3-0 and have the rest advantage here because the Hornets played the Cavs last night. It seems like an easy spot to back Brooklyn and it’s hard to argue against it.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Brooklyn Nets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 215.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. Hornets on Saturday

The Nets have won 3 straight games against the Hornets

The Under is 35-27 in Nets’ games this season

The Hornets are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games

The Nets have a record of 3-0 against the the Hornets

