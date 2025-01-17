Nets vs. Lakers odds, predictions, stats, recent trends, and Best Bets for January 17

It’s Friday, January 17, and the Brooklyn Nets (14-27) and the Los Angeles Lakers (21-17) are all set to square off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The Lakers have won four of their last five home games against teams with losing records and take on a Nets’ outfit who have lost eight of their last ten. However, these two tend to pile up the points so taking the OVER on the Total Points market might be the way to go.

The Nets are currently 9-15 on the road following a humiliating 126-67 thrashing at the hands of the Clippers a couple nights ago. The Lakers have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home including a 117-108 win over the Heat Wednesday night.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nets vs. Lakers live today

Date: Friday, January 17, 2025

Friday, January 17, 2025 Time: 10:30PM EST

10:30PM EST Site: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena City: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA Network/Streaming: YES

Game odds for Nets vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Nets (+457), Lakers (-629)

Nets (+457), Lakers (-629) Spread: Lakers -11.5

Lakers -11.5 Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Nets an implied team point total of 108.47, and the Lakers 114.46.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Nets vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nets & Lakers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +11.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +11. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nets vs. Lakers on Friday

The Nets have lost 8 of their last ten games

Each of the Nets’ last 3 games at the Lakers have gone OVER the Total

The Lakers have covered in 11 of their 19 home games this season

