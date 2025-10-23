Nuggets at Warriors predictions: odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for October 23

After knocking off Luka Doncic and the Lakers in their season-opener Tuesday night, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors (1-0) host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (0-0) tonight at the Chase Center in San Francisco.

Its a battle between featuring all-time greats Curry (two-time MVP, four-time NBA champion) and Jokić (three-time MVP, 2023 NBA champion) looking to make perhaps a final run at an NBA Title.

The Warriors took their first step towards said potential title Tuesday night. Jimmy Butler led the way in the win over the Lakers with 31 points. The veteran went 16/16 from the foul line. Curry added 23 and Jonathan Kuminga chipped in 17 and pulled down nine boards.

Jokic and co. begin their journey tonight. He is still the centerpiece of the Nuggets, but the former MVP has some new running mates. With an eye on bolstering their depth, Denver traded Michael Porter Jr. for Cameron Johnson and added veterans Jonas Valančiūnas and Bruce Brown.

Lets dive into the matchup and see if we can find an advantage or two as sports bettors.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the

latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game Details and How to watch the Nuggets at Warriors live

Date: Thursday, October 23, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Chase Center

City: San Francisco, CA

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for the Nuggets at the Warriors

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Denver Nuggets (+105), Golden State Warriors (-125)

Spread: Warriors -1.5

Total: 234.5 points

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 116.77, and the Warriors116.25.

Denver at Golden State: Expected Starting Lineups

Nuggets

G Jamal Murray

G Christian Braun

F Cameron Johnson

F Aaron Gordon

C Nikola Jokic

Warriors

G Stephen Curry

G Brandin Podziemski

F Jimmy Butler III

F Jonathan Kuminga

C Draymond Green

Important stats, trends and insights ahead of Nuggets at Warriors on Thursday.

Jokic and Curry have met 28 times in the regular season with each winning 14 times

The Nuggets have won 6 of their last 7 regular season games at Golden State

Butler and Curry were a combined 24/24 from the free throw line in the Warriors’ season opener

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Denver Nuggets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Denver Nuggets +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 234.5.



