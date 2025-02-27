Nuggets vs. Bucks Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 27

It’s Thursday, February 27, and the Denver Nuggets (38-20) and Milwaukee Bucks (32-25) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Nuggets are currently 18-11 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Bucks have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

Milwaukee lost 100-97 to Houston in its last game and that snapped a four-game winning streak for the Bucks. Denver is 10-1 in the last 11 games with its only loss coming to the Lakers (123-100) two games ago. The Nuggets are coming off a 125-116 win at the Pacers in the first of a four-game road trip. This is the first of two meetings this season.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Nuggets vs. Bucks live today

Date: Thursday, February 27, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Nuggets vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Nuggets (-144), Bucks (+121)

Spread: Nuggets -2.5

Over/Under: 241 points

That gives the Nuggets an implied team point total of 121.24, and the Bucks 119.93.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Nuggets vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Over between the Bucks and Nuggets:

“This is the first meeting of the season between the two teams and both are playing quality basketball. Denver is 10-1 in the last 11 games and Milwaukee is 4-1 over the past five contests. The offenses have been humming and that is represented in the total at 239.5 to 240.5. That’s really the only direction I can look. If Denver wins this game and beats Detroit tomorrow night, then I will full on fade Denver when they finish their road trip in Boston on Sunday. Milwaukee has two days off after this game, so they would be my look on the spread, but I’d rather take a shot on the Over in-game and get this between 230 to 235 opposed to 240.5.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Nuggets & Bucks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at +2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 241.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Nuggets vs. Bucks on Thursday

Milwaukee have won six of their ten home games following a defeat

Five of the Nuggets’ last seven meetings with the Bucks have failed to surpass the total points line

The Bucks are 16-13 ATS at home this season

The Nuggets have won their last 4 road games against teams with worse records

