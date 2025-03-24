Raptors vs. Wizards Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 24

It’s Monday, March 24, and the Toronto Raptors (24-46) and Washington Wizards (15-55) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Raptors are currently 8-26 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Wizards have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. Toronto is 2-1 against Washington this season and won the previous meeting on March 10.

The Raptors have lost four straight games to follow up three consecutive losses, including last night’s 123-89 blowout loss to the Spurs. The Wizards are on a four-game losing streak as well that followed up back-to-back wins.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Raptors vs. Wizards live today

Date: Monday, March 24, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Raptors vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Raptors (+106), Wizards (-124)

Spread: Wizards -1.5

Over/Under: 228.5 points

That gives the Raptors an implied team point total of 113.84, and the Wizards 115.28.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Raptors vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under between the Raptors and Wizards:

“It’s hard to pick a winner between these two teams right now with the Wizards in contention for the worst record and the Raptors falling hard. Toronto has dropped the last four games and with this being the second night of back-to-back with no rest and off a blowout loss to the Spurs (123-89), I have to think Washington is favored for a reason, but not a good enough one for me. I’d rather take a stab at the Under than back the Wizards or Raptors.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Toronto Raptors at .

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of .

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Raptors vs. Wizards on Monday

The Wizards have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

The Raptors’ last 3 road trips to the Wizards have stayed under the Total

The Wizards have failed to cover in their last 3 games at home

Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division sides

