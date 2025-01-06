Spurs vs. Bulls Best bets: Odds, predictions, expert picks, stats, and trends for January 6

It’s Monday, January 6, and the San Antonio Spurs (18-17) and Chicago Bulls (16-19) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

San Antonio arrives in Chicago after splitting a home and home series last week against the Denver Nuggets. The road team won each of the two games. Nikola Jokic went 46-9-10 in the Nuggets’ win over Wembanyama and co. Saturday. The Bulls won a big game at home Saturday knocking off the Knicks 139-126. Coby White and Zach Lavine each scored 33 in the win for Chicago. Josh Giddey chipped in with 15 points, 10 boards, and 8 assists.

The Spurs are currently 6-9 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Bulls have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Spurs at Bulls today

Date: Monday, January 6, 2025

Time: 8:00 pm EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Game odds for Spurs at Bulls

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: San Antonio Spurs (-139), Chicago Bulls (+117)

Spread: Spurs -2.5

Over/Under: 236.5 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 118.98, and the Bulls 117.67.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Spurs vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the home team getting points tonight: Chicago Bulls +3

“Spurs are clearly showing growth and the rise of Wemby to elite status is undeniable, but the Bulls should be rated slightly below SAS right now not 5+ points worse on a neutral.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Bulls game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls getting 2.5 points.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls getting 2.5 points. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 236.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs at Bulls on Monday

The Bulls have won 3 straight home games and covered the spread in all 3 against the Spurs

Each of the Bulls’ last 4 home games against the Spurs have stayed UNDER the Total

The Bulls have won 4 of their last 5 home games against the Spurs

