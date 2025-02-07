Spurs vs. Hornets Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 7

It’s Friday, February 7, and the San Antonio Spurs (22-26) and the Charlotte Hornets (12-36) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Spurs won Wednesday night in dramatic fashion in De’Aaron Fox’s debut, 126-125, in Atlanta. No such positive drama emanating from the Hornets’ locker room. Charlotte has lost six in a row as LaMelo Ball continues to rehab a sprained ankle.

The Spurs are currently 8-13 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Hornets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Spurs vs. Hornets today

Date: Friday, February 7, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Game odds for Spurs vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Spurs (-606), Hornets (+447)

Spread: Spurs -11.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Spurs an implied team point total of 117.44, and the Hornets 111.45.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Spurs vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the new kid to shine for San Antonio: De’Aaron Fox Over 7.5 Assist (+125)

“What an amazing trade for Fox. Moving from the Kings who have terrible ball movement to the Spurs who freely pass the ball around will be amazing for us prop bettors. Fox had 13 assists on 19 potential assists and the Spurs didn’t implement a two-man game with Wemby, but as the two become familiar with each other, it will come. Double Double at +280 is a very interesting price too.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Spurs & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Antonio Spurs on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +11. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Spurs vs. Hornets on Friday

The Spurs have a losing road record this season (9-13)

The Under is 8-2 in the Hornets’ last 10 home games

The Hornets have covered in their last 3 games as a home underdog

The Hornets have lost their last 6 games

