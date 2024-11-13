Thunder vs Pelicans Predictions: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

Oklahoma City and New Orleans meet for the first time this season since the Thunder swept the Pelicans 4-0 in the first round of last year’s playoffs.

The Thunder are 9-2 on the season but 2-2 in the last four games. Oklahoma City lost Chet Holgrem to an injury and will rely on MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams a little more. The Thunder are 5-1 at home this season and went 6-1 versus New Orleans in the seven overall meetings last year.

New Orleans is 3-8 and without CJ McCollum and Zion Williamson ahead of this matchup. The Pelicans have lost five straight and eight of the last nine, so this team is falling apart before we hit 20 games. The Pelicans are 1-4 on the road this year with its line victory at Portland in the second game of the season.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch Pelicans @ Thunder

● Date: Wednesday, November 13, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: Paycom Center

● City: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Pelicans @ Thunder

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Moneyline: Oklahoma City Thunder (-1100), New Orleans Pelicans (+700)

● Spread: Oklahoma City -14.5

● Total: 225.0

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight on weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for New Orleans and Oklahoma City

· New Orleans Pelicans (3-8)

PG Brandon Boston Jr. -- CJ McCollum

SG Brandon Ingram

SF Trey Murphy

PF Jeremiah Robinson-Earl -- Zion Williamson is out

C Yves Missi

· Oklahoma City Thunder (9-2)

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Isaiah Joe

SF Lu Dortz

PF Aaron Wiggins

C Jalen Williams -- Chet Holgrem is out

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pelicans @ Thunder

New Orleans is an NBA-worst 2-9 ATS this season.

Oklahoma City is 7-4 ATS this year, ranking tied for 5th.

Oklahoma City is 6-5 to the Over this season.

New Orleans is 7-3-1 to the Over this season, ranking tied-5th best.

Oklahoma City is 4-2 to the Over as a home favorite this season.

New Orleans is an NBA-best 2-0 to the Under as a road underdog.

Notable Player Props for Pelicans @ Thunder

Highest Point Props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 29.5 Points

Brandon Ingram O/U 23.5 Points

Jalen Williams O/U 20.5 Points

Trey Murphy O/U 14.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Jalen Williams O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Brandon Ingram O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Trey Murphy O/U 4.5 Rebounds

Lu Dort O/U 4.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 6.5 Assists

Brandon Ingram O/U 5.5 Assists

Jalen Williams O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Pelicans @ Thunder

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Thunder to take care of business, but the Under is his best bet:

“If I was betting this game, It would have to be Oklahoma City or pass on the spread and a bet on the Under.

These two teams met seven times last year and the Thunder won six of them. However, both squads know each other well and are currently dealing with injuries. The state of the Pelicans is worrisome whereas the Thunder have a strong and confident foundation.

I would back the Under 225. New Orleans is 2-0 to the Under as a road underdog and their depth screams blowout potential and trailing for 90% of the game.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Pelicans and the Thunder:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds value in taking New Orleans on the ML (+700)

· Spread : NBC Sports has low confidence in New Orleans +14.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 225.0 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

BetMGM NBA Insights: Championship

Line movement (Last week to Now)



Mavericks +900 to +800

Nuggets +1400 to +1100

Warriors +3500 to +2500

Highest Ticket%



Celtics 17.5%

Nuggets 9.9%

Thunder 7.7%

Highest Handle%



Celtics 19.8%

Thunder 12.9%

Maverick 12.5%

Biggest Liability



Lakers

Celtics

Nuggets

Eastern Conference



Favorite: Celtics +125

Highest Ticket%: Celtics 29.3%

Highest Handle%: Celtics 63.3%

Biggest Liability: Celtics

Western Conference



Favorite: Thunder +275

Highest Ticket%: Thunder 15.0%

Highest Handle%: Lakers 15.8%

Biggest Liability: Lakers

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)