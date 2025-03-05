Timberwolves vs. Hornets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 5

It’s Wednesday, March 5, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) and Charlotte Hornets (14-46) are all set to square off from Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The Timberwolves are currently 17-15 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Hornets have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. This is the second and final meeting of the season. Minnesota won the first 114-93 at home on Nov. 4.

Charlotte has lost seven straight games and failed to score 102 points in six straight contests. Minnesota has won two straight games but is 3-4 since the All-Star break.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Hornets live today

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Spectrum Center

City: Charlotte, NC

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Hornets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Timberwolves (-361), Hornets (+283)

Spread: Timberwolves -8.5

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 113.83, and the Hornets 109.39.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Timberwolves vs. Hornets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Team Total Under on Charlotte:

“The Hornets have lost seven straight games and scored 101 or fewer points in six straight contests. In the first meeting, the Hornets lost by double-digits and scored 93 points. Although this is the third game of a five-game homestand, I don’t see many positives in backing Charlotte on the spread or going over their Team Total. It’s Minnesota or pass.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Hornets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Minnesota Timberwolves on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Hornets on Wednesday

The Hornets have lost 4 of their last 5 games as a home underdog

The Over is 34-29 in Timberwolves’ games this season

The Hornets are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a home underdog

