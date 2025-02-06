Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 6

It’s Thursday, February 6, and the Golden State Warriors (25-25) and Los Angeles Lakers (29-19) are all set to square off from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

This game is probably three days too early for Doncic vs. Butler as Luka (calf) and Jimmy (just acquired) are not ready to don their new colors. However, it is an important game for both these teams as the Lakers look to win their fourth in a row and in the process maintain their lead in the Pacific Division while the Warriors currently sit outside the playoff picture in the Western Conference. Golden State needs to string some wins together. They have not won more than two games in a row since November 15.

The Warriors are currently 10-12 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Lakers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Warriors vs. Lakers live today

Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Crypto.com Arena

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: TNT/Max

Game odds for Warriors vs. Lakers

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Warriors (+222), Lakers (-273)

Spread: Lakers -6.5

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 109.49, and the Lakers 112.88.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Warriors vs. Lakers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) expects the Lakers to cover the number: Los Angeles Lakers -6.5

“Dreadful spot for a tired Warriors team against the surging Lakers. This may be competitive early, but I expect LA to pull away and cover the number.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Lakers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Lakers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Lakers on Thursday

The Lakers have won 3 straight divisional matchups at home

The Over is 4-1 in the Lakers’ last 5 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams

The Warriors have gone 12-9 on the road against the spread this season

The Lakers have won their last 3 home games against teams with winning records

