Warriors vs. Pacers Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 10

It’s Friday, January 10, and the Golden State Warriors (19-18) and the Indiana Pacers (20-18) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This is Game 2 of a 4-game road trip for the Warriors. They opened the trip east with a 107-104 win in Motown over the Pistons. Buddy Hield led the way with 17 points. Indiana has yet to lose in 2025 ripping off 4 wins to open the calendar year. Wednesday night the Pacers handled the Chicago Bulls, 129-113. Pascal Siakam poured in 26 points in the victory.

The Warriors are currently 9-8 on the road with a point differential of +1.3, while the Pacers have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Warriors vs. Pacers today

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Time: 7:00 pm EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Game odds for Warriors vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Golden State Warriors (+195), Indiana Pacers (-238)

Golden State Warriors (+195), Indiana Pacers (-238) Spread: Pacers -6

Pacers -6 Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Warriors an implied team point total of 110.98, and the Pacers 114.11.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Warriors vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) is betting against Steph Curry: Indiana Pacers -6

“Warriors ran out of gas but held on Thursday night, wouldn’t be surprised by some load management decisions and/or a non-compete tonight against the dynamic Pacers.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Warriors & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +6.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Golden State Warriors at +6. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Warriors vs. Pacers on Friday

The Warriors have won 4 of their last 5 at Eastern Conference teams

The Warriors’ last 3 games against the Pacers have stayed UNDER the Total

The Pacers have covered the spread in their last 6 games against teams with worse records

