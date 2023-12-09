What college football games are on today: Schedule, how to watch as Week 15 wraps up with Army-Navy matchup

It’s the final weekend of college football before the beginning of bowl season and what Week 15 lacks in game quantity it more than makes up for in history and tradition, with the classic Army-Navy game the only action on the slate.

Heading into the 124th meeting between the two teams, Navy leads the all-time series 62-54-7, but Army is coming off the win 2022, a 20-17 victory in double overtime in Philadelphia. After Army’s massive win over then No. 25-ranked Air Force in November, they’re going for the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy, awarded to the series winner between Army, Navy and Air Force.

Army vs. Navy: Betting America’s Game

The Midshipmen own the longest-ever winning run in the series, with 14 straight victories between 2002 and 2015, but Army is favored by 2½ at BetMGM with the Over/Under set at 27.5. The team at NBC Sports has you set with a full betting preview for the iconic matchup - click here for more.

See below for Saturday’s college football schedule, as well as what to know about the upcoming schedule of bowl games kicking off later in December.

College Football Bowl Game Schedule 2023-24: Complete list, matchups, dates, times, TV channels and more

What college football games are on today?

Saturday, December 9th

There’s only one college football game on the slate today - one of the most storied rivalries in college football, between the Army Black Knights and Navy Midshipmen. The 124th iteration of the Army-Navy game will take place at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts today at 3pm ET on CBS.

College Football Bowl Game Best Bets

When does bowl season start?

Bowl season is just around the corner, with the first bowl game - the Myrtle Beach Bowl between Georgia Southern and Ohio University - scheduled for next Saturday, December 16th.

From then on, there are bowl games almost every day of December, through to the College Football Playoff semifinal matchups on New Year’s Day.

College Football Transfer Portal Tracker

When are the College Football Playoffs?

The College Football Playoff semifinals will take place New Year’s Day, including the Rose Bowl between No. 1 Michigan and No. 4 Alabama and the Sugar Bowl between No. 2 Washington and No. 3 Texas. The winners of those games will advance to the College Football National Championship on Monday, January 8th.

