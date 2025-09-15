Latest News
Chelsea set for 'really good test' against Bayern
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards preview this week's Champions League fixture between Chelsea and Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.
Will Man Utd overcome ‘glaring issues’ v. Chelsea?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards preview the Matchweek 5 blockbuster at Old Trafford, where Chelsea head North to take on Manchester United.
Arsenal v. Man City could be a ‘fantastic’ watch
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards look ahead to Matchweek 5, where Arsenal play host to Manchester City at the Emirates.
Can Atletico Madrid upset Liverpool?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards get ready for the return of Champions League football and preview Liverpool's showdown with Atletico Madrid at Anfield.
Previewing Arsenal’s showdown with Manchester City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe look ahead to Matchweek 5's blockbuster fixture between Arsenal and Manchester City at the Etihad.
Will Man United continue to stand behind Amorim?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe debate over Ruben Amorim's future at Manchester United following their 3-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad.
Schade following Mbeumo’s, Wissa’s footsteps
Robbie Mustoe explains why Kevin Schade is his "one to watch" after his breakout performance for Brentford against Chelsea in Matchweek 4.
Madueke ‘playing with confidence’ at Arsenal
Robbie Earle explains why Noni Madueke is his underappreciated performer of the week following his performance on the right wing of Arsenal's attack in a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest.
Doku: Haaland ‘is a machine’
Joe Prince-Wright catches up with Manchester City's Jeremy Doku following his side's comfortable 3-0 win over Manchester United at the Etihad.
Lowe Down: Amorim is ‘incredibly inflexible’
Rebecca Lowe answers Tim Howard's and Robbie Mustoe's most pressing questions from Matchweek 4, including her thoughts on the Manchester Derby, Ruben Amorim's tactical issues, areas of need for Liverpool, and more.