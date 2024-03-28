2024 MLB predictions: Playoffs, World Series, MVPs and more
We’ve made it, folks. Happy Opening Day!
In honor of the 2024 MLB season officially kicking off, we got the Rotoworld Baseball crew together to offer their predictions on how the season will unfold.
Below you’ll find our picks for division winners and World Series champion, as well as our selections for individual awards. Dive in and enjoy Opening Day!
Matthew Pouliot (@matthewpouliot)
AL East winner: Blue Jays
AL Central winner: Twins
AL West: Astros
NL East: Braves
NL Central: Cubs
NL West: Dodgers
AL Wild Cards: Orioles, Yankees, Mariners
NL Wild Cards: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Giants
World Series: Dodgers over Astros
NL MVP - Shohei Ohtani
AL MVP - Yordan Alvarez
NL Cy Young Award Winner - Spencer Strider
AL Cy Young Award Winner - George Kirby
NL Rookie of the Year - Yoshinobu Yamamoto
AL Rookie of the Year - Wyatt Langford
Eric Samulski (@samskiNYC)
AL East Winner: Orioles
AL Central Winner: Guardians
AL West Winner: Astros
NL East Winner: Braves
NL Central Winner: Cubs
NL West Winner: Dodgers
AL Wild Cards: Mariners, Rangers, Rays
NL Wild Cards: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Giants
World Series: Braves over Orioles
NL MVP: Mookie Betts
AL MVP: Kyle Tucker
NL Cy Young Award Winner: Zack Wheeler
AL Cy Young Award Winner: Corbin Burnes
NL Rookie of the Year: Shota Imanaga
AL Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford (but Ceddanne Rafaela as a darkhorse)
D.J. Short (@djshort)
AL East Winner: Orioles
AL Central Winner: Twins
AL West Winner: Mariners
NL East Winner: Braves
NL Central Winner: Cubs
NL West Winner: Dodgers
AL Wild Cards: Astros, Blue Jays, Tigers
NL Wild Cards: Phillies, Giants, Diamondbacks
World Series: Orioles over Braves
NL MVP - Bryce Harper
AL MVP - Adley Rutschman
NL Cy Young Award Winner - Spencer Strider
AL Cy Young Award Winner - Corbin Burnes
NL Rookie of the Year - Yoshinobu Yamamoto
AL Rookie of the Year - Wyatt Langford
George Bissell (@georgebissell)
AL East Winner: Yankees
AL Central Winner: Guardians
AL West Winner: Astros,
NL East Winner: Braves
NL Central Winner: Cubs
NL West Winner: Dodgers
AL Wild Cards: Blue Jays, Orioles, Rangers
NL Wild Cards: Giants, Phillies, Diamondbacks
World Series: Dodgers over Yankees
NL MVP: Mookie Betts
AL MVP: Juan Soto
NL Cy Young Award Winner: Spencer Strider
AL Cy Young Award Winner: George Kirby
NL Rookie of the Year: Kyle Harrison
AL Rookie of the Year: Evan Carter
Christopher Crawford (@Crawford_MILB)
AL East Winner: Orioles
AL Central Winner: Twins
AL West Winner: Rangers
NL East Winner: Atlanta
NL Central Winner: Reds
NL West Winner: Dodgers
AL Wild Cards: Astros, Yankees, Mariners
NL Wild Cards: Phillies, Diamondbacks, Padres
World Series: Dodgers over Rangers
NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr.
AL MVP: Julio Rodríguez
NL Cy Young Award Winner: Logan Webb
AL Cy Young Award Winner: Framber Valdez
NL Rookie of the Year: Yoshinobu Yamamoto
AL Rookie of the Year: Evan Carter
Jorge Montanez (@Roto_Nino)
AL East Winner: Baltimore Orioles
AL Central Winner: Minnesota Twins
AL West Winner: Texas Rangers
NL East Winner: Atlanta Braves
NL Central Winner: Chicago Cubs
NL West Winner: Los Angeles Dodgers
AL Wild Card picks: Mariners, Astros, Blue Jays
NL Wild Card picks: Phillies, Padres, Giants
World Series: Dodgers over Orioles
NL MVP: Ronald Acuña Jr.
AL MVP: Corey Seager
NL Cy Young Award Winner: Spencer Strider
AL Cy Young Award Winner: Pablo Lopez
NL Rookie of the Year: Kyle Harrison
AL Rookie of the Year: Wyatt Langford
Dave Shovein (@DaveShovein)
AL East Winner: Orioles
AL Central Winner: Tigers
AL West Winner: Astros
NL East Winner: Braves
NL Central Winner: Cubs
NL West Winner: Dodgers
AL Wild Cards: Yankees, Rangers, Mariners
NL Wild Cards: Padres, Giants, Phillies
World Series: Braves over Rangers
NL MVP - Freddie Freeman
AL MVP - Yordan Alvarez
NL Cy Young Award Winner - Spencer Strider
AL Cy Young Award Winner - Tarik Skubal
NL Rookie of the Year - Yoshinobu Yamamoto
AL Rookie of the Year - Wyatt Langford
Blake Friedman (@BFriedman23)
AL East Winner: Toronto Blue Jays
AL Central Winner: Detroit Tigers
AL West Winner: Seattle Mariners
NL East Winner: Philadelphia Phillies
NL Central Winner: Milwaukee Brewers
NL West Winner: San Francisco Giants
AL Wild Card picks: Orioles, Astros, Twins
NL Wild Card picks: Dodgers, Braves, Cubs
World Series: Phillies over Twins
NL MVP: Bryce Harper
AL MVP: Bobby Witt Jr.
NL Cy Young Award Winner: Justin Steele
AL Cy Young Award Winner: Tarik Skubal
NL Rookie of the Year: Jackson Chourio
AL Rookie of the Year: Junior Caminero
Zachary Krueger (@ZK_FFB)
AL East Winner: Orioles
AL Central Winner: Twins
AL West Winner: Astros
NL East Winner: Braves
NL Central Winner: Cubs
NL West Winner: Diamondbacks
AL Wild Cards: Yankees, Mariners, Rangers
NL Wild Cards: Dodgers, Reds, Phillies
World Series: Orioles over Diamondbacks
NL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
AL MVP: Gunnar Henderson
NL CY: Spencer Strider
AL CY: Corbin Burnes
NL ROY: Yoshinobi Yamamoto
AL ROY: Evan Carter