MLB Lineup Report: Fernando Tatís Jr. at second base, Michael Harris II moving up

And just like that, April is behind us. The season is flying, and the lineup picture is finally starting to settle in some places while staying murky in others. Here’s where every team stands heading into the weekend.

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Arizona Diamondbacks

Ildemaro Vargas has started 15 straight and 19 of 20. He’s typically at 1B but plays 2B when Ketel Marte is at designated hitter. There was some overlap, but Adrian Del Castillo and Gabriel Moreno essentially flipped being on the IL and batting cleanup. Jose Fernandez is getting starts at 1B and DH while filling in at SS when Geraldo Perdomo sits.

Athletics

Brent Rooker surprisingly returned on Sunday and served as the DH in three straight before being given a day off Thursday. Tyler Soderstrom (shoulder/head) is banged up, which could lead to more middle-of-the-lineup chances against righties for Carlos Cortes. Darell Hernaiz has started four straight at 3B since Max Muncy was diagnosed with a fractured hand.

Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Drake Baldwin have hit 1-2 in all 31 games for the Braves this year. Michael Harris II ( who is raking ) began the year in the bottom-third but has worked his way up to fifth vs. RHP. Austin Riley is down to sixth against righties. Mauricio Dubon has been in the lineup for all but two games this season, mostly at SS but with some LF mixed in.

Baltimore Orioles

Gunnar Henderson, Taylor Ward, and Pete Alonso have played every game so far, including Thursday’s doubleheader. Adley Rutschman has started six of eight since returning from the IL, including his first appearance as a DH. Jeremiah Jackson has started 19 straight at 2B. Colton Cowser has started against just one of the past four right-handers Baltimore has faced.

Boston Red Sox

There’s a new manager in town, but no major lineup changes yet. The difficulty with this roster continues to be who serves as the DH between Roman Anthony and Jarren Duran each day, and that doesn’t even factor in playing time for Masataka Yoshida. Since Chad Tracy took over, the 1-4 against righties has been Duran/Contreras/Anthony/Abreu. Marcelo Mayer still hasn’t started against a lefty.

Chicago Cubs

Moisés Ballesteros has hit second against the past two right-handers they’ve faced, and he got his first start at catcher this week. Note that those two-hole starts coincided with off-days for Alex Bregman and Seiya Suzuki. Pete Crow-Armstrong still hasn’t hit higher than 8th since April 12. Matt Shaw has started 8 of 19 games since Suzuki returned from the IL, with starts mixed in at 1B, 2B, 3B, CF, and RF.

Chicago White Sox

Sam Antonacci has started 11 of 14 since he was called up, including two of five vs. lefties. He’s made starts at 2B and LF. The leadoff plan is Chase Meidroth against lefties and Andrew Benintendi vs. right-handers. Everson Pereira is on the IL with a strained pec, opening up some middle-of-the-order opportunities.

Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart has two starts at second base and one at third base. Otherwise, he’s the everyday cleanup-hitting first baseman. Nathaniel Lowe has started seven straight as the team’s DH, which coincides with Eugenio Suarez (oblique) landing on the IL. JJ Bleday is up from Triple-A and playing left field against righties, which cuts into Rece Hinds’ PT.

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Cleveland Guardians

Travis Bazzana has played second base and hit seventh in his first two MLB games. Juan Brito was optioned as the corresponding move, so there should be everyday ABs against righties at minimum. We’ll see what happens when they start facing lefties with Bazzana up.

Colorado Rockies

Edouard Julien remains the leadoff hitter against righties, while Jordan Beck has taken the role against lefties. Jake McCarthy and Brenton Doyle are splitting center field against righties, while Doyle gets the position versus lefties.

Detroit Tigers

Kevin McGonigle leads off against righties and bats third against lefties. Colt Keith hits third against righties and sits against lefties. Matt Vierling and Wenceel Perez are in line for more outfield playing time with Parker Meadows (arm) and Javier Baez (ankle) both sidelined.

Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez has played every game this year. Carlos Correa had led off in nine straight before resting the second leg of Thursday’s doubleheader. Jose Altuve has dropped to fifth against righties while Isaac Paredes has moved up to third. Dustin Harris is getting left field starts against RHPs with Joey Loperfido sidelined.

Kansas City Royals

Jac Caglianone is 2-for-9 in starts against southpaws. Michael Massey has plenty of runway at second base with Jonathan India (shoulder) out for the year.

Los Angeles Angels

Yoan Moncada has hit third against the past three right-handers, with Nolan Schanuel dropping to fifth. Moncada is in a 3B platoon with Oswald Peraza. He, Josh Lowe, and Adam Frazier all sat in four straight when the Angels had a run of lefties recently. Travis d’Arnaud should be the regular catcher with Logan O’Hoppe (wrist) on the IL.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Shohei Ohtani was out of the lineup in two of his five starts on the mound. Otherwise, he’s played every game. Kyle Tucker began the year hitting second with Freddie Freeman at cleanup, but that has recently flipped. Hyeseong Kim has started 17 of 22 at SS, including nine straight, since Mookie Betts (oblique) went on the IL.

Miami Marlins

They’ve kept things pretty steady. Owen Caissie and Graham Pauley are in platoons. Kyle Stowers has started against the only lefty he’s had a chance to face since returning from the IL, and he got a start at 1B this past Sunday. That’ll be interesting to track.

Milwaukee Brewers

Jackson Chourio (hand) could return early next week. Garrett Mitchell has led off against the past two righties. Gary Sánchez was getting regular run as the team’s DH once Christian Yelich (groin) went on the IL, but Tyler Black has started four of six as the DH since being recalled from Triple-A.

Minnesota Twins

Luke Keaschall and Royce Lewis continue to bat in the bottom half of the lineup for now. Austin Martin is still getting two-hole reps against lefties while Trevor Larnach gets them vs. righties.

New York Mets

Juan Soto has been the DH in eight straight since returning from his calf injury. Ronny Mauricio has started six of seven at shortstop since Francisco Lindor (calf) went down. Brett Baty is a regular against righties at either 1B or RF. Bo Bichette and Marcus Semien have played every game.

New York Yankees

Jasson Domínguez has played in three straight since being recalled from Triple-A, and Randal Grichuk was just designated for assignment. Assuming everything checks out with his elbow, Domínguez should get everyday at-bats until Giancarlo Stanton (calf) returns. All eyes on when Anthony Volpe (shoulder) returns and how that affects José Caballero, who has sat just once this year.

Philadelphia Phillies

Trea Turner, Kyle Schwarber, and Bryce Harper have started every game. Adolis Garcia is hitting cleanup against righties and fifth vs. lefties. Felix Reyes is fourth against lefties. No meaningful changes yet following Rob Thomson‘s firing. JT Realmuto (back) could return this weekend.

Pittsburgh Pirates

Still waiting to see if and when Konnor Griffin makes a meaningful move up the order. Marcell Ozuna has sat three of six as his struggles persist.

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. is already up to five starts at second base. Ty France has started five of six at first base, which is helping him catch up in starts among the four 1B/DH types San Diego is rotating through.

Gavin Sheets (22 total starts)

Miguel Andújar (18)

Nick Castellanos (14)

Ty France (13)

San Francisco Giants

Willy Adames was removed from the leadoff role this week in favor of Jung Hoo Lee and Heliot Ramos, who are splitting it. Casey Schmitt is hitting cleanup with Rafael Devers dropped to fifth.

Seattle Mariners

Cole Young has still yet to miss a game, playing against all lefties despite consistently batting in the bottom third of the order. Leo Rivas is filling in at 3B for Brendan Donovan (groin). JP Crawford leads off against righties while Rob Refsnyder does so against lefties.

St. Louis Cardinals

Ivan Herrera has started every game and hit second. Pretty consistent usage overall for the Cardinals, who haven’t dealt with many offensive injuries.

Tampa Bay Rays

Chandler Simpson has started all but two games this season, and he’s led off against 14 consecutive right-handers. Jonathan Aranda is 6-for-6 in starts against southpaws after not being a regular vs. them last season. Jake Fraley, Cedric Mullins, and Richie Palacios predictably remain in platoon roles.

Texas Rangers

Brandon Nimmo has started and led off in every game. Josh Jung has been in the two-hole for three straight. Evan Carter is 2-for-2 in starts against lefties while Wyatt Langford (forearm) is out. He was 0-for-5 in starts against them previously..

Toronto Blue Jays

George Springer is back, so the regular leadoff role should be his again. Jesús Sanchez hits second or fourth against right-handers.

Washington Nationals

Luis Garcia Jr. is batting second against RHP while playing sporadically against southpaws. Brady House gets to bat third or fourth when he starts, which is most games but not all of them.

