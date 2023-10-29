Fantasy Basketball Week 2 Schedule Breakdown

Week 2 of the NBA season is also the first full week of action. As a result, 16 teams will play four games, which is great news for fantasy managers. However, four teams play just twice, with one set to have its Week 2 conclude on Wednesday. Oh, the first-ever in-season tournament begins on Friday, November 3, with seven games on the slate. Without further ado, let’s take a look ahead at Week 2 and some of its important storylines.

Week 2 Schedule Breakdown

4 Games: BKN, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, IND, MEM, NOR, ORL, PHO, POR, TOR, UTA

3 Games: ATL, BOS, LAL, MIA, MIL, MIN, NYK, OKC, SAS, WAS

2 Games: HOU, LAC, PHI, SAC

Week 2 Storylines

- The Clippers will be done with Week 2 on Wednesday

This is brutal for fantasy managers who have Kawhi Leonard or Paul George rostered (obviously, we can say this for a few other Clippers as well). Not only will Tyronn Lue’s team be done for the week on Wednesday, but that game against the Lakers is the second of a back-to-back. The good news for the Clippers from a fatigue standpoint is that they won’t have to travel, as the “road” tilt with their city rivals is preceded by a home game against the Magic on Tuesday.

Fantasy managers in leagues that require the roster to be set before the next week begins may want to sit the Clippers’ stars for this round of action. While one could talk themselves into slotting Leonard or George into their lineups due to their statuses as the Clippers’ lead options, you can’t do that with Russell Westbrook or Ivica Zubac, or even Mason Plumlee. Start planning for Week 2 alternatives immediately.

- Shorthanded Nets and Cavaliers among the team with four games

We’re not even a full week into the season, and some teams have already been hit hard by injuries. Two of those teams are the Nets and Cavaliers, with both teams having specific areas of concern heading into four-game Week 2 slates. In the case of Brooklyn, it’s the frontcourt, with Nic Claxton (ankle) and Cameron Johnson (calf) being question marks for Monday’s game against the Hornets.

With the former, his absence from Friday’s loss to the Mavericks did not result in a promotion for Day’Ron Sharpe. Instead, the Nets went small, with Dorian Finney-Smith moving into the starting lineup. As for Johnson, his absence meant a move into the starting lineup for Cam Thomas, who has been one of the hottest scorers in the NBA. Brooklyn plays three of its four games in Week 2 on the road, finishing with an away/home back-to-back against the Bulls (Friday) and Celtics (Saturday).

- Cavaliers have multiple guards on their injury report

While Brooklyn’s injury issues have been in the frontcourt, Cleveland’s have largely been on the perimeter, with Jarrett Allen being the exception. Darius Garland (hamstring) was able to play in the season-opening win over the Nets but has missed the last two games, and hamstring injuries can be tricky. Backup point guard Ty Jerome sprained his ankle during Friday’s loss to the Thunder, and Donovan Mitchell landed on the injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Pacers with a sore hamstring.

Cleveland’s Week 2 schedule opens with a home/away back-to-back against the Knicks on Tuesday and Wednesday, and they’ll finish with games against the Pacers (Friday) and Warriors (Sunday). Cleveland went big on the wings with Garland sidelined on Friday, with Dean Wade, Isaac Okoro, and Max Strus all starting (Strus was expected to be a starter before the season began, so no surprise there). However, Caris LeVert still played 31 minutes off the bench, so “kicking the tires” on him, if available, wouldn’t be the worst idea. Especially if the Cavaliers remain shorthanded on the perimeter.

- Are any fringe 76ers worth holding onto, given their schedule?

Philadelphia is one of the four teams that will only play two games in Week 2, beginning with the Raptors at home on Thursday. Add to this the ongoing James Harden saga, as it’s unknown when he’ll be ready to play or if the 76ers will actually put him on the court when that time comes, and this isn’t an easy situation for fantasy managers. De’Anthony Melton is going to have fantasy value whether he starts or comes off the bench, and Kelly Oubre was highly productive in the team’s loss to the Bucks on Thursday.

But Paul Reed, who appeared to be a favorite of Nick Nurse’s during the offseason given the praises heaped upon him, didn’t offer much production in Milwaukee. Depending on what happens in Philadelphia’s back-to-back to end Week 1 (at TOR on Saturday vs. POR on Sunday), he may be someone whom even more fantasy managers look to move on from, given the 76ers’ Week 2 schedule.

- Grizzlies down two more frontcourt players heading into Week 2

With Steven Adams (knee) out for the season and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) without a timeline for return, the Grizzlies were shorthanded from the start. And things got even toward the end of Week 1, as Santi Aldama (ankle) and Luke Kennard (concussion) were also sidelined. Xavier Tillman was the known fantasy add in the aftermath of the Adams news, but things are far less predictable behind him. Ziaire Williams filling in for the suspended Ja Morant put him on the radar in deeper leagues, while the recent run of frontcourt injuries has opened things up for David Roddy, Jake LaRavia, and John Konchar. But can any of those four be relied on, even with the Grizzlies set to play four games in Week 2 without a back-to-back? Konchar may be the best of the bunch, but all three are extremely deep-league options at best.

- It’s Shaedon Sharpe Time in Portland

Ahead of Friday’s loss to the Magic, the Trail Blazers announced that starting guard Anfernee Simons would need surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb. He’s expected to miss 4-6 weeks, with Shaedon Sharpe being the replacement in the starting lineup. The second-year wing got up 23 shots on Friday, scoring 24 points with five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and four 3-pointers in 41 minutes. The combination of usage and minutes played for Sharpe was great as far as his fantasy value is concerned, hence his being rostered in 74% of Yahoo leagues.

Even better for those who have Sharpe is that Portland plays four games in Week 2, beginning Monday in Toronto. Malcolm Brogdon, who’s rostered in 68% of Yahoo leagues, will also have enhanced fantasy value, while deep-league managers should keep an eye on rookie Toumani Camara. Acquired from the Suns as part of the three-team Damian Lillard trade, the second-round pick out of Dayton appears to have locked down a spot for himself in Chauncey Billups’ rotation. Camara may not be a great option right now, but he’s someone who could become a household name after the trade deadline if Portland’s season goes as many expect it to.

Light Game Days

Tuesday: 3 Games

NYK vs. CLE

SAS vs. PHO

ORL vs. LAC

Thursday: 4 Games

TOR vs. PHI

DET vs. NOR

ORL vs. UTA

SAS vs. PHO

Week 2 Back-to-backs

Monday-Tuesday: ORL

Tuesday-Wednesday: CLE, NYK, LAC

Wednesday-Thursday: DET, NOR, TOR, UTA

Thursday-Friday: None

Friday-Saturday: BKN, CHI, DEN, IND

Saturday-Sunday: CHA, PHO

Sunday-Monday (Week 3): DAL, DET, GSW, SAS