2025 NFL Free Agency Preview: Top players, best fits, teams with most cap space

The NFL’s “legal tampering” period begins Monday, with free agency formally kicking off on Wednesday. As we know by now, deals should begin to flood in on Monday, with the official Wednesday kickoff more of a suggestion rule. With the salary cap continuing to soar upward, the money spigot will again be set to full flow.

Quarterback and running back written by Patrick Daugherty. Receiver and tight end written by Denny Carter.

NFL Teams With The Most Cap Space

(via the indispensable OverTheCap.com as of 3/6)

1. Patriots — $127,440,728

2. Raiders — $95,364,914

3. Cardinals —$77,994,263

4. Chargers —$65,332,048

5. Commanders — $64,286,374

6. Vikings —$62,851,543

7. Steelers — $59,692,766

8. Cowboys —$54,326,436

9. Bengals — $51,849,489

10. Jets — $51,811,086

NFL Teams With The Least Cap Space

32. Saints — -$46,683,537

31. Browns — -$23,240,350

30. Bills — -$9,731,502

29. Falcons — -$5,287,791

28. Chiefs — -$2,961,373

27. Dolphins — -$1,637,045

26. Buccaneers — $7,775,732

25. Ravens — $12,223,460

24. Texans — $14,412,553

23. Eagles — $21,946,816

NFL FREE AGENT QUARTERBACKS

Teams That Could Address Quarterback In Free Agency: Browns, Colts, Giants, Jets, Raiders, Steelers, Titans, Vikings (veteran backup).

Sam Darnold. In his best attempt to answer the question — is Sam Darnold any good? — the quarterback only confused the situation further. Darnold can be good. Now, is he good? We still just don’t know. What seems safe to assume is he is a quarterback who must be elevated by his supporting cast and coaching staff. You aren’t going to find many better setups than Kevin O’Connell and Justin Jefferson in that regard. That makes the idea of Darnold leaving his Minneapolis cocoon feel quite risky. How is he ever going to improve upon that tandem? Risk though it may be, someone is going to have to take it, likely in the form of a 2-3 year contract with little, if any, guaranteed money beyond 2026. Darnold now has a baseline — if you can supply it. Ceiling? I wouldn’t bet on it.

Darnold’s Best Fit: Although Darnold succeeded in O’Connell’s relatively pass-happy system, his best fit probably ultimately lies in a more balanced or run-heavy attack. Both Las Vegas and Pittsburgh could achieve stability with Darnold, if not necessarily ceiling.

01:31 What’s next for Darnold with free agency looming? Denny Carter and Patrick Daugherty discuss the future of Sam Darnold, explaining how the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants are options if the quarterback doesn’t return to the Minnesota Vikings.

Russell Wilson. As is the case with Darnold, it is difficult to categorize Wilson’s 2024. Did it represent a comeback? Further decline? A little bit of both? Whatever you want to call it, it was very Wilson. There was little variety in the passes — either very short or very deep — and not enough dual to the threat despite Wilson’s continued belief he is but a smaller Cam Newton. Wilson hit some clutch throws, especially down the field. But he didn’t elevate his supporting cast so much as revive it from the absolute doldrums. Wilson did the job for the 2024 Steelers. Someone needed to be better than Kenny Pickett. But did he hint at a brighter 2025 future? The Steelers’ season-ending tailspin answered with a resounding “no.”

Wilson’s Best Fit: Ok, this isn’t technically the best fit, but … I have a bad feeling you can probably start pre-ordering Wilson Colts jerseys. If not Indy, the even more unimaginative Steelers will probably “run back” this sleepy experiment.

Aaron Rodgers. One of the greatest players in league history is not the best quarterback available. Rodgers did a decent job compiling for the Jets, but he barely cracked the top 20 in EPA per play, finishing behind players such as Geno Smith and a similarly-cooked Kirk Cousins. He was 26th in deep passing percentage (10.8) and nearly half of his attempts (47.8) came 0-9 yards past the line of scrimmage. Only Cooper Rush, Spencer Rattler and Anthony Richardson posted lower completion percentages over expected. Even more concerning than Rodgers’ passing was his lack of mobility. The 41-year-old simply could not move. His 22 rush attempts were a new career-low, even if you include his seven-game 2017.

Rodgers’ Best Fit. Anyone who will have him. The Rams dream is dead. The Giants seem focused on the No. 1 overall pick. Rodgers is going to have to take what he can get, which might be nothing.

Daniel Jones. Post-ACL Jones and the Giants had something of a 2024 gentleman’s agreement. Listen, Daniel, if you want to be randomly good, that’s great, but if not, make sure you’re bad enough that you don’t screw up the tank. Mission accomplished. Jones did manage to rev up his rushing threat before his benching, averaging 33 yards on the ground over his final six starts even with a one-yard outing mixed in. That hinted at a second life as Mariota-esque bridge/No. 2 quarterback. Between his legs and accuracy, Jones is a Plan B who could actually win some games.

Jones’ Best Fit: Jones had the right idea when he enlisted with the first McVay/Shanahan disciple he could find last year, even if it was initially the Vikings’ practice squad. Shanny’s efficiency pipeline would be an even better bet for stabilizing Jones’ career than the McVay coaching tree. Jones can’t afford to end up in “Option 3.”

Joe Flacco. Like most reunion tours, Flacco’s wasn’t as fun the second time around. His stats were actually eerily similar to his Browns marks from the year prior, but they were more easily contextualized since this Colts team mostly lost with Flacco under center while that Browns squad mostly won. Flacco still prefers deep balls to short passes, and he still isn’t Mr. Efficiency. He’s also not horribly inefficient. He’s just Joe Flacco. There is reason to believe he can remain so for another year.

Flacco’s Best Fit: Flacco went into 2024 as more of a not-so-secret Plan B than pure backup. “Pure backup” is what he should be for 2025. Flacco should be targeted by contenders rather than teams with uncertain young starters.

Jameis Winston. Whatever new tricks Winston learned in New Orleans were long gone. Winston threw first, thought later as he spent parts of 12 games, including seven starts, under center in place of Deshaun Watson. The act delighted fantasy managers but didn’t win many football games. You can quibble with Winston’s setup — poor line play, limited weapons — but his 2024 spoke to a player best limited to backup/spot start duties.

Winston’s Best Fit: Winston’s “any given Sunday” abilities make him ideally suited to No. 2 status for teams with championship aspirations. He can beat anybody. He will also lost to just about everybody if left to his own devices.

Justin Fields. 4-2 as starter to begin the season, Fields was benched after throwing for just five touchdowns. He ran for five more, but that didn’t seem to matter to the Steelers, who evidently found Russell Wilson more predictable. Never mind the fact that Fields posted a higher EPA per play, and offered at least limited play-making ability to Wilson’s nonexistent variety. He also, surprisingly, placed in the top third of the league in completion percentage over expected. Fields is a limited passer, but less so on the page than you might imagine in practice.

Fields’ Best Fit: With no one willing to make Fields a legitimate starter, it could be time to settle into something of a “Taysom Fields” lane where, unlike the Saints stalwart, Fields becomes an all-purpose threat who actually occasionally throws the football.

Quarterbacks, Also Out There: Some backups are afraid to throw. Cooper Rush isn’t one of them. ... The same is of course true for Gardner Minshew, who was released on Wednesday. … Zach Wilson spent a year in Sean Payton finishing school. Maybe he’s the next Sam Darnold. Usually, you’re the next Mitch Trubisky. … Jacoby Brissett stands and delivers. Moves? Not so much. Brissett is a decent backup in that he’s not an automatic loss. He is poorly suited to anything but a few fill-in starts. … Trey Lance never threatened Cooper Rush for No. 2 duties last season. Speaks volumes, etc. but the young man is still only 25 in May. … Drew Lock is the poor man’s Jameis Winston, which … isn’t good, since Jameis Winston is really the poor man’s Jameis Winston. Like Winston, Lock can win you a game. Also like Winston, he will lose you more. … The Rams spent about two days pretending they might start Jimmy Garoppolo. Farcical, but the mere fact that Jimmy G was allowed to hold Sean McVay’s clipboard last season will probably buy him another year of No. 2 duties. … Turning 30, Mason Rudolph has made 10 starts since 2019.

NFL FREE AGENT RUNNING BACKS

Teams That Could Address Running Back In Free Agency: Broncos, Browns, Chargers, Chiefs, Cowboys, Raiders, Steelers, Vikings.

Aaron Jones. Jones’ 2024 was a delightful return to form after his hamstring-wrecked 2023 in Green Bay. He produced a career-high 1,138 yards rushing on 255 carries, also a career high. His only more productive campaign came all the way back in 2019 as a 25-year-old. It was a surprising outcome on surprising bell-cow usage from the Vikings, something they have said they would like to dial back for 2025 if Jones remains in Minnesota. It’s a sensible thought, as betting on back-to-back healthy campaigns from any 30-plus back, let alone someone with Jones’ injury history, is a fool’s errand.

Jones’ Best Fit: Now league average from a “rush yards over expected” efficiency perspective, Jones remains a plus pass catcher for a runner. If he’s not back leading a new-found committee in Minny, he would be a glove fit for what the Chiefs typically look for in Kansas City.

Najee Harris. The former No. 24 overall pick is nothing if not a model of consistency. He never missed a game during the course of his rookie contract. He also never cleared 4.1 yards per carry or fell below 3.8. He did fall off as a pass catcher, tumbling from 74 receptions as a rookie to just 65 combined over the past two years. Harris has a reputation as a thoroughly unexplosive player and it’s … completely justified. The 26-year-old had only five rushes of 30-plus yards during the entirety of his rookie contract. He never once notched a 40-yard tote on 1,097 rushes in four years. Mercy.

Harris’ Best Fit: Supposedly ticketed for north of $7 million per season, Harris will be attractive to teams like Dallas and Vegas who just want some stability in their backfields. Not a bad thought, but Harris’ stability is a textbook “at what cost?” attribute.

Rico Dowdle. A fifth-year undrafted free agent, Dowdle was clearly the best back in a limited Cowboys backfield, but coach Mike McCarthy didn’t commit to him as such until it was too late in a sideways campaign. Made the unquestioned lead runner in Week 12, Dowdle averaged 20 carries for 97 yards (4.8 YPC) over his final seven appearances. That was despite a limited, predictable Cowboys passing attack. For the season, Dowdle caught a respectable 39 passes, and was a plus from a “rush yards over expected” perspective. To be fair, he was middle of the pack in that league-measured efficiency metric.

Dowdle’s Best Fit: The Broncos or Chargers would make a lot of sense. Those are two backfields that need to be rebuilt from the ground up, while Dowdle has proven adept at handling any situation. He has arguably earned a shot to lead a committee.

J.K. Dobbins. The man who should have been comeback player of the year, Dobbins stayed healthy-ish, missing “just” four games. “Ish” applied to his production, as well. Although his 4.6 yards per pop looks decent on the page, Dobbins posted a far more modest 3.8 YPC after clearing 100 yards in both Weeks 1 and 2. He bettered 4.0 only three times in his final 11 appearances. Dobbins notched just three 20-yard carries after those two opening contests. He sprinkled in 32 receptions, but posted a comically bad 4.8 yards per catch.

Dobbins’ Best Fit: Visibly slow, Dobbins isn’t going to find a better fit than the one he just had in 2024. Although he’s an inspiring comeback story, Dobbins appears best suited to No. 3 status as a backup early-down runner.

Nick Chubb. After more than a year on the sideline following his devastating 2023 knee injury, Chubb returned in Week 7 as a sadly diminished player. The most efficient bell-cow back of the 2022 season, Chubb found himself surrounded by Jaleel McLaughlin and Gus Edwards in NextGenStats’ 2024 measurements. After failing to reach 60 yards rushing in any of his eight appearances, Chubb landed back on injured reserve with a broken foot.

Chubb’s Best Fit: It is Edwards whom Chubb would now do well to emulate. If he’s going to extend his career, it should be as a 10-12 carry early-down option in a 2-3 man committee.

Javonte Williams. Williams’ second season in Sean Payton’s system was scarcely better than the first, though he did catch a career-high 52 passes, good for sixth amongst running backs. In theory that increased versatility should help his cause on the open market, though he was inefficient as a pass catcher. His 1.22 yards per route run (24th amongst running backs) were actually good compared to his rough 6.7 yards per catch. The fourth-year pro remained wholly ineffective on the ground, averaging 3.7 yards per carry and checking in third to last in average rush yards over expected.

Williams’ Best Fit: It’s a poor sign for Williams’ NFL future that he flunked Payton’s running back friendly system, but perhaps it was more about the supporting cast than Williams’ abilities. I doubt that, though Williams (25 in April) still has relative youth on his side.

Running Backs, Also Out There: Kareem Hunt was by some measures heroic, other measures completely washed for the 2024 Chiefs. He grinded out tough yardage in an undermanned backfield. He sadly did nothing else. He’s worth a phone call if everyone else gets hurt. … Speaking of grinding out tough yardage, Cam Akers, who is still somehow only 26 in June. Akers is an ideal No. 3 back who can handle the early-down workload in a pinch. … Raheem Mostert ran out of gas following his shockingly productive 2022-23 seasons, though he’s also remained shockingly healthy by his standards the past three seasons. He could be still be worth a downhill flier for a team searching for change-of-pace speed. … Kenneth Gainwell has been beloved by the Eagles’ coaching staff for doing the little things well for so long that it’s hard to believe he’s only just now 26. He’s undoubtedly most valuable in Philly, but perhaps someone else wants his every-down knowhow in their 2 or 3 spot.

NFL FREE AGENT WIDE RECEIVERS

Teams That Could Address Receiver In Free Agency: Bengals, Broncos, Cardinals, 49ers, Giants, Packers, Panthers, Patriots, Raiders, Rams, Texans, Titans

Davante Adams. Thanks to a couple explosive outings with Aaron Rodgers at the helm in New York, Adams’ 2024 campaign wasn’t a total loss for fantasy managers. Traded to the Jets around midseason, Adams finished the season with a yards per route run slightly higher than his career average while posting a career high yards after the catch per reception, a rarity for a 32-year-old wideout. He played a career high 48 percent of his snaps from the slot. Adams remained a target commander last season in Vegas and New York and could become a No. 1 wideout for a competitive team in 2025.

Adams’ Best Fit: The Chiefs. With Rashee Rice coming off a serious knee injury and Travis Kelce fading in his advanced age, Adams could instantly become Patrick Mahomes’ top target and continue seeing valuable slot looks, though Adams and Rice could eventually cannibalize each other’s opportunities.

02:09 Adams could land on the Saints or Chiefs Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter identify potential landing spots for Davante Adams and discuss where the best place may be for him to be a fantasy factor again.

Christian Kirk. Three years after signing a gaudy four-year, $72 million deal with the Jaguars, Jacksonville released Kirk in early March as a cap-saving move. Kirk missed much of the 2024 regular season after sustaining a broken collarbone in October, finishing the year with 27 catches for 379 yards and one touchdown on 47 targets. Kirk, 28, had a career year with the Jags in 2022, catching 84 passes for 1,108 yards and eight touchdowns. He’s struggled since then, and in 2024 was quickly usurped by Brian Thomas as the team’s No. 1 wideout.

Kirk’s Best Fit: The Broncos. Kirk might not take over the WR1 role from Courtland Sutton, but he could provide another viable target for Bo Nix — someone who could operate from the slot and become a mainstay in three-wideout sets with Sutton and Marvin Mims.

Amari Cooper. Cooper’s metrics fell off the face of the earth in 2024. He was a disaster for fantasy purposes in both Cleveland Buffalo, posting career low marks in yards per route run and yards after the catch per reception. His 42 percent receiving success rate was the second lowest of his 10-year NFL career. It was a surprising turn for Cooper, who in 2023 had a career high 1,250 receiving yards for the Browns. The Bills didn’t see fit to give Cooper an every-down role in an offense without a dominant pass catcher. It’s not a great sign for Cooper’s 2025 prospects, wherever he lands.

Cooper’s Best Fit: The Texans. Cooper could function as the clear No. 2 target behind a dominant Nico Collins and perhaps benefit from a bounce back campaign from C.J. Stroud.

Stefon Diggs. That Diggs was a top-8 fantasy wideout before his Week 8 season-ending knee injury might be forgotten headed into 2025. The 31-year-old functioned as a short-area PPR cheat code for much of his half season with the Texans. He emerged as the team’s clear WR1 with injuries to Tank Dell and Nico Collins, seeing a target on 25 percent of his pass routes, in line with Ja’Marr Chase and Tyreek Hill. If Diggs can return fully recovered from his November knee injury, he should suffice as a reliable secondary target wherever he lands.

Diggs’ Best Fit: Although he could end up back with the Texans, the 49ers would be the best fit for Diggs. Having traded Deebo Samuel to Washington and being careful with Brandon Aiyuk on his way from from a major knee injury, Diggs could slot in as a reliable target for Brock Purdy in the hyper-efficient Kyle Shanahan offense.

Chris Godwin. Before his catastrophic Monday night garbage time injury against the Ravens, Godwin was as efficient as ever. He finished his 2024 campaign with career high marks in yards per route run, yards after the catch per reception, and receiving success rate in the pass-first Bucs offense. Whether Godwin will be ready for Week 1 remains an open question, and might impact his free agency prospects. A return to Tampa Bay would likely be best for Godwin’s fantasy outlook, though a team like the wideout-hungry Patriots might be willing to break the bank for the proven veteran.

Godwin’s Best Fit: A return to Tampa would be best for Godwin’s fantasy value. NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry said he spoke with league sources at the NFL Combine who said the Bucs “desperately” want Godwin back in 2025. Baker Mayfield is reportedly very much in favor of keeping Godwin in a Tampa uniform.

01:37 Why Godwin’s fantasy prospects are better in Tampa Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter explain why they would prefer if Chris Godwin stayed in Tampa Bay from a fantasy perspective instead of going to Mike Vrabel’s New England Patriots.

Keenan Allen. Allen in his age-32 season was fantasy irrelevant until a late-season stretch that saw the veteran become Caleb Williams’ favorite underneath target. For all his 2024 struggles, Allen continued commanding targets, seeing at least eight passes from his way in nine of 16 games. Allen, who had 70 catches for 744 yards and seven touchdowns last season, finished 97th out of 112 qualifying receivers in ESPN’s open score, which measures a wideout’s ability to separate from coverage.

Allen’s Best Fit: Allen reportedly will stay in Chicago or go back to the Chargers on what would presumably be a team-friendly deal. The Bolts would be a fine fit for Allen, who would likely be a distant WR2 option behind Ladd McConkey.

Tyler Lockett. With 49 receptions over 17 games and a career-low yards per route run, Lockett, 32, vanished in the Seattle offense last season. The longtime Seahawks staple was nowhere to be found as Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf dominated looks from Geno Smith. Lockett saw a target on just 14 percent of his pass routes and had five receptions of over 20 yards all season. It was a steep falloff for the once-unstoppable deep ball specialist.

Lockett’s Best Fit: The Raiders. Pete Carroll will welcome his former Seattle WR1 with open arms and Lockett could instantly become the team’s No. 2 wideout behind Jakobi Meyers.

Diontae Johnson. Johnson in 2024 managed to alienate three teams in one season, a remarkable feat. He mustered 30 grabs for 357 yards and three touchdowns over seven games with the Panthers before being released and landing with Baltimore. He then flamed out there and ended the year in Houston. The Texans gave Johnson the boot after pouting in the locker room following the team’s upset Wild Card victory over the Chargers. If Johnson, entering his age-29 season, can shape up and manage to stay on an NFL roster in 2025, he might be fantasy viable seeing that he commanded targets at one of the highest rates last season .

Johnson’s Best Fit: The Rams would be an interesting fit for the mercurial Johnson. L.A. currently has no one behind Puka Nacua, and Johnson could be a nice fit for the spot formerly known as the Cooper Kupp role.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine. NWI enters free agency after running red hot on touchdowns in 2024, scoring nine times on a mere 32 receptions. He managed 126 catches over five seasons in Tennessee. Westbrook-Ikhine didn’t take on a full-time role until his final season with the Titans.

Westbrook-Ikhine’s Best Fit: The Panthers. In Carolina, NWI could likely remain a full-time player depending on what the team does at wideout in the draft.

Mike Wiliams. Williams, 30, had a grand total of nine catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns over nine games with the Steelers in the second half of the 2024 season after running a bad route in Week 9 against Houston and being run out of New York by Aaron Rodgers. Williams was as gimpy as ever in his 2024 appearances, drawing a target on a shockingly low 11 percent of his pass routes. At best, Williams can function as a downfield jumpball merchant. His fantasy-relevant days are likely over.

Williams’ Best Fit: The Bengals. Williams could operate as a part-time player and an occasional deep target for Joe Burrow.

Elijah Moore. Moore quietly had 120 receptions over two seasons with the Browns, including 61 grabs last year at a low 5.2 yards per target. Moore benefited from the team’s massively pass-heavy game scripts in Jameis Winston starts. He managed top-30 fantasy numbers from Week 8 to Week 13, a stretch that included an eight-catch, 111-yard outburst against Denver.

Moore’s Best Fit: The Cardinals. Arizona is hungry for a viable receiving option outside Marvin Harrison Jr. and Trey McBride, and Moore, 24, could occupy the underneath role for Kyler Murray when Murray can’t find his two primary pass catchers.

Demarcus Robinson. The nine-year veteran was a veritable touchdown machine in 2024 with the Rams. Seven of his 31 receptions went for scores, and his 16.5 yards per catch was among the highest in the NFL among wideouts with at least 40 targets. Robinson, who was fantasy viable when the Rams struggled with wide receiver injuries, appears to be a coaching favorite wherever he goes.

Robinson’s Best Fit: The Titans. Robinson could command more consistent targets in an offense devoid of any real pass-catching talent outside Calvin Ridley. A much-needed quarterback upgrade in Tennessee could be a boon for Robinson should he land with the Titans.

DeAndre Hopkins. Nuk fell directly off the cliff in 2024, his 12th NFL season. Not even an in-season trade to Kansas City could save fantasy managers who drafted Hopkins as a WR2 or WR3. He averaged just 43 receiving yards for the Chiefs over 10 regular season contests and managed four games with more than four receptions in 2024. All of Hopkins’ vital metrics tanked, and he capped off his season with one of the most inexplicable drops in Super Bowl history in the Chiefs’ blowout loss to the Eagles. He now enters his age-33 season.

Hopkins’ Best Fit: The Jets. Hopkins could be a nice WR2 option behind Garrett Wilson and a mentor to the young receiver in 2025. Hopkins could fall into significant targets in the talent-devoid New York offense.

Marquise Brown. After missing almost the entire 2024 season in Kansas City, Brown returned for the season’s final few weeks after taking on a rotational role while drawing a target from Patrick Mahomes on a strong 41 percent of his pass routes. He ended up with 12 receptions over five games with the Chiefs.

Brown’s Best Fit: The Giants. The speedy wideout would be a solid complement to alpha WR1 Malik Nabers and fill a role that will be left vacant by the departure of Darius Slayton.

Brandin Cooks: Cooks in 2024 posted by far the worst yards per route run of his NFL career. In fact, his yards per route run ranked 86th out of 112 wideouts last season. Cooks managed a mere 26 receptions for 259 yards and three touchdowns over ten games for Dallas. He was an afterthought in an offense desperate for a legitimate WR2 option.

Cooks’ Best Fit: The Bengals. Ideally Cooks would be a rotational down-field option for Joe Burrow.

Darius Slayton. Slayton will finally escape New York in time for his age-28 season following a forgettable 2024 campaign in which 39 catches for 579 yards and two scores. Much of that production came over an early-season stretch, with Wan’Dale Robinson sidelined. Averaging 15 yards per catch over his six seasons with the Giants, Slayton remains a dangerous down-field threat who has usually made the most of his opportunities.

Slayton’s Best Fit: The Titans. With Calvin Ridley fading, Slayton would have a chance to be Tennessee’s top wideout, perhaps with a new, exciting QB under center.

Mack Hollins. Hollins was more of a running bit for the Bills in 2024 than he was a viable wideout. The oft-barefoot Hollins — one of the slowest receivers in football — had a whopping 378 yards over 17 games with Josh Allen. Hollins had just three outings with more than five targets in 2024. He was targeted on 13 percent of his pass routes.

Hollins’ Best Fit: The 49ers. Perhaps the big-bodied Hollins could function as a blocking wideout in the Niners’ run-heavy scheme.

NFL FREE AGENT TIGHT ENDS

Teams That Could Address Tight End In Free Agency: Broncos, Chargers, Colts, Commanders, Giants, Jets, Panthers, Saints, Seahawks

Juwan Johnson. Fresh off setting career high marks in receptions (50) and yards (548) in 2024, Johnson will likely move on from New Orleans, where he was never able to establish himself as an every-down tight end, instead sharing the role with Taysom Hill and a rotating cast of forgettable tight ends eating into his snaps and routes. Johnson, 28, has just three games with more than five receptions over his five NFL seasons. He has proven fantasy worthy in the rare circumstances in which he gets a full complement of pass routes.

Johnson’s Best Fit: The Broncos. Sean Payton is into his former Saints, and the Broncos in 2024 had one of the worst tight end rooms in the NFL.

Tyler Conklin. After three straight seasons in which he saw 87 targets, Conklin in 2024 was a tertiary option in the Jets’ stunted passing game, posting 51 grabs on 71 looks. His 2024 yardage total (449) was his lowest since 2019 in Minnesota. He’s drawn a target on a meager 15 percent of his routes over seven NFL seasons. Conklin — also known as Conk Daddy — will enter his age-30 season hoping to catch on with an offense in need of an underneath dump off option who isn’t entirely useless after the catch.

Conklin’s Best Fit: The Seahawks. The Noah Fant Experiment should be over as Fant failed to thrive with the starting role in 2024 and Conklin can serve as a valuable underneath target for Geno Smith.

Mike Gesicki. Though his usage and production was sporadic last season in the pass-heavy Bengals offense, Gesicki ended the season with the 10th most tight end receiving yards (665) and the eighth most receptions (65). Gesicki operated as a big slot receiver in Cincinnati, as he did with the Dolphins. When Tee Higgins missed time, Gesicki became Joe Burrow’s No. 2 target; he had six games with at least eight targets, drawing a target on 20 percent of his pass routes — hardly a hateful rate for a tight end. Gesicki could be surprisingly useful for fantasy purposes if he lands with a team lacking a dominant WR1.

Gesicki’s Best Fit: The Panthers. Carolina desperately needs to add explosiveness to the offense, and even as a part-time player, Gesicki could provide a big play option for Bryce Young.

Zach Ertz. A top-seven fantasy tight end in his first season with Washington, Ertz enters the spring as an unrestricted free agent, though it would hardly be a surprise if the aged veteran winds up back with the Commanders and the comfort of Kliff Kingsbury’s offense. A mere seven tight ends saw more targets than Ertz in 2024, and only six racked up more catches. Ertz, who averaged a heady 12 fantasy points per game over the second half of the 2024 seasons, remains a PPR slot machine.

Ertz’s Best Fit: The Commanders. A return to Washington appears likely. He understands the Kingsbury offense and Kingsbury has raved about Ertz as an underrated weapon for Jayden Daniels.

Gerald Everett. Everett, after catching 110 passes over two seasons with the Chargers, was hardly used at all in his lone season with the Bears in 2024. He managed eight catches for 36 scoreless yards over 17 games before being released in February. Everett will enter his age-31 campaign looking to sign with a team that might get the most out of his limited skill-set.

Everett’s Best Fit: The Colts. Everett would enter the Indy tight end mill and be a decent rotational option for whoever starts under center for Indy in 2025.

Tommy Tremble. Tremble, 25, who managed just 85 catches over four seasons with Carolina, will enter free agency after showing a little something in 2024. Tremble had a career game in Week 13 against the Bucs, catching five of seven targets for 77 scoreless yards. That he was targeted on a lowly 12 percent of his routes last season suggests Tremble is at best a tight end who can split snaps and routes at the position.

Tremble’s Best Fit: The Saints. He could fill the Juwan Johnson role as a rotational player in the New Orleans offense.