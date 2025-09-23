NFL Bye Weeks 2025: Complete list of bye weeks for all 32 teams

With the early portion of the 2025 NFL season in the books, fantasy managers have to start planning for those dreaded bye weeks. While bye weeks are a built-in opportunity for teams to get a breather during a grueling season, they also present some tough lineup choices for fantasy managers. Fortunately, we’re here to help.

Check out each NFL team’s 2025 bye week below. Be sure to check the Rotoworld player news feed for timely updates and expert analysis to navigate the coming weeks of the NFL calendar.

2025 NFL Bye Weeks

Week 5

Atlanta Falcons



Chicago Bears



Green Bay Packers



Pittsburgh Steelers



Week 6

Houston Texans



Minnesota Vikings

Week 7

Baltimore Ravens



Buffalo Bills



Week 8

Arizona Cardinals



Detroit Lions



Jacksonville Jaguars



Las Vegas Raiders



Los Angeles Rams



Seattle Seahawks



Week 9

Cleveland Browns



New York Jets



Philadelphia Eagles



Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Week 10

Cincinnati Bengals



Dallas Cowboys



Kansas City Chiefs



Tennessee Titans



Week 11

Indianapolis Colts



New Orleans Saints



Week 12

Denver Broncos



Los Angeles Chargers



Miami Dolphins



Washington Commanders

Week 13

None

Week 14

Carolina Panthers



New England Patriots



New York Giants



San Francisco 49ers

How many bye weeks do NFL teams get in a season?

Each NFL team gets one bye week during the 18-week 2025 season.

When do bye weeks start this season?

In the 2025 NFL season, bye weeks begin in Week 5.

When do bye weeks end this season?

For the 2025 NFL season, bye weeks end with Week 14. There are no bye weeks down the stretch of the season from Weeks 15-18.

Why are there no byes during Week 13?

All 32 teams will be active in Week 13, which also coincides with Thanksgiving week.

There will be three games on Thursday November 27 (including the Bengals and Ravens on NBC/Peacock), one game on Friday November 28, 11 games on Sunday November 30 and one game on Monday December 1.