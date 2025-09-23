NFL Bye Weeks 2025: Complete list of bye weeks for all 32 teams
With the early portion of the 2025 NFL season in the books, fantasy managers have to start planning for those dreaded bye weeks. While bye weeks are a built-in opportunity for teams to get a breather during a grueling season, they also present some tough lineup choices for fantasy managers. Fortunately, we’re here to help.
Check out each NFL team’s 2025 bye week below. Be sure to check the Rotoworld player news feed for timely updates and expert analysis to navigate the coming weeks of the NFL calendar.
2025 NFL Bye Weeks
Week 5
- Atlanta Falcons
- Chicago Bears
- Green Bay Packers
- Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 6
- Houston Texans
- Minnesota Vikings
Week 7
- Baltimore Ravens
- Buffalo Bills
Week 8
- Arizona Cardinals
- Detroit Lions
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Los Angeles Rams
- Seattle Seahawks
Week 9
- Cleveland Browns
- New York Jets
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 10
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Dallas Cowboys
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Tennessee Titans
Week 11
- Indianapolis Colts
- New Orleans Saints
Week 12
- Denver Broncos
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Miami Dolphins
- Washington Commanders
Week 13
- None
Week 14
- Carolina Panthers
- New England Patriots
- New York Giants
- San Francisco 49ers
How many bye weeks do NFL teams get in a season?
Each NFL team gets one bye week during the 18-week 2025 season.
When do bye weeks start this season?
In the 2025 NFL season, bye weeks begin in Week 5.
When do bye weeks end this season?
For the 2025 NFL season, bye weeks end with Week 14. There are no bye weeks down the stretch of the season from Weeks 15-18.
Why are there no byes during Week 13?
All 32 teams will be active in Week 13, which also coincides with Thanksgiving week.
There will be three games on Thursday November 27 (including the Bengals and Ravens on NBC/Peacock), one game on Friday November 28, 11 games on Sunday November 30 and one game on Monday December 1.