Nedbank Golf Challenge - Day One
After long break and safari, Homa shares lead in South Africa
Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
nbc_edge_rfskylermurray_231107.jpg
Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_pft_qbevolution_231109.jpg
Examining how QBs, offensive lines have evolved
nbc_pft_pickens_231109.jpg
Pickens can’t let frustration be team distraction
Williams is a 'cornerstone' player to SF offense
Williams is a ‘cornerstone’ player to SF offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Nedbank Golf Challenge - Day One
After long break and safari, Homa shares lead in South Africa
New Orleans Saints v Indianapolis Colts
Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
nbc_edge_rfskylermurray_231107.jpg
Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR

Top Clips

nbc_pft_qbevolution_231109.jpg
Examining how QBs, offensive lines have evolved
nbc_pft_pickens_231109.jpg
Pickens can’t let frustration be team distraction
nbc_pft_trentwilliams_231109.jpg
Williams is a ‘cornerstone’ player to SF offense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
RotoPat’s Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published November 9, 2023 11:18 AM
Is Stroud a top-12 fantasy QB for rest of season?
November 7, 2023 03:55 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter reflect on C.J. Stroud's massive Week 9 performance and debate whether the rookie signal-caller can be a weekly top-12 fantasy QB moving forward.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

C.J. Stroud faces the Bengals as he follows up his historic Week 9, Sam Howell prepares for his usual volume in Seattle, and Brock Purdy comes off bye against the Jaguars.

A rested Christian McCaffrey readies for the Jaguars, Tony Pollard searches for scores vs. the Giants, and Aaron Jones seeks another heavy workload against the Steelers.

DeAndre Hopkins goes spiked week hunting in Tampa, Mike Evans looks for touchdowns against the Titans, and Michael Pittman hopes to stack receptions in Germany.

Taysom Hill tries to keep the party going against the Vikings, Dalton Kincaid attempts to stay hot vs. Denver, and Trey McBride welcomes back Kyler Murray.