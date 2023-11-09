RotoPat’s Week 10 Fantasy Football Rankings

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

C.J. Stroud faces the Bengals as he follows up his historic Week 9, Sam Howell prepares for his usual volume in Seattle, and Brock Purdy comes off bye against the Jaguars.

A rested Christian McCaffrey readies for the Jaguars, Tony Pollard searches for scores vs. the Giants, and Aaron Jones seeks another heavy workload against the Steelers.

DeAndre Hopkins goes spiked week hunting in Tampa, Mike Evans looks for touchdowns against the Titans, and Michael Pittman hopes to stack receptions in Germany.

Taysom Hill tries to keep the party going against the Vikings, Dalton Kincaid attempts to stay hot vs. Denver, and Trey McBride welcomes back Kyler Murray.