 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Buffalo Bills
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Las Vegas Raiders v Detroit Lions
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_snflovehate_231102_1920x1080_2278890051678__889780.jpg
Berry’s top players for Bills-Bengals on SNF
nbc_golf_lpga_totojapanrd1ehl_231102.jpg
Highlights: 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Round 1
nbc_pft_jetsdavanteadams_v2_231102.jpg
Jets reportedly tried to get Adams, Evans, Higgins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Buffalo Bills
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF
Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR
Las Vegas Raiders v Detroit Lions
Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_snflovehate_231102_1920x1080_2278890051678__889780.jpg
Berry’s top players for Bills-Bengals on SNF
nbc_golf_lpga_totojapanrd1ehl_231102.jpg
Highlights: 2023 TOTO Japan Classic, Round 1
nbc_pft_jetsdavanteadams_v2_231102.jpg
Jets reportedly tried to get Adams, Evans, Higgins

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

RotoPat’s Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings

  
Published November 2, 2023 11:38 AM
Week 9 expectations for Edwards, Hopkins, McBride
November 1, 2023 01:16 PM
Matthew Berry &amp; Co. debate what fantasy managers can expect from Gus Edwards, DeAndre Hopkins and Trey McBride in Week 8 after their boom performances last week.

Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Patrick Mahomes takes his talents to Germany, Sam Howell seeks increased momentum vs. the Patriots, and Daniel Jones returns under center against the Raiders.

At running back, Josh Jacobs becomes the focal point of the Raiders’ post-Josh McDaniels offense, Jonathan Taylor hunts for answers after last Sunday’s baffling usage, and Bijan Robinson wonders if bigger workloads are finally coming against the Vikings.

In the receiver ranks, A.J. Brown confronts his toughest matchup of the season in the Cowboys, Cooper Kupp waits for word on Matthew Stafford, and Chris Olave tries to shake his recent slump.

Up the seam, Dalton Kincaid attempts to build off his recent hot play, Kyle Pitts adjusts to a new quarterback, and Trey McBride looks to establish himself as an every-week TE1.