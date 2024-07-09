 Skip navigation
Los Angeles Sparks
LA Sparks sign 5-year extension to play home games at Crypto.com Arena
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev beats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon and faces defending champ Carlos Alcaraz next
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 3
Who is Quincy Wilson: What to know about the Maryland teenager set to make history at the Paris Olympics

nbc_golf_gt_mcginleyreact_240709.jpg
Bradley being playing captain ‘almost impossible’
nbc_golf_gt_bradleyintv_240709.jpg
Bradley to bring ‘different approach’ to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gt_keeganplayerreact_240709.jpg
Players react to Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy

Los Angeles Sparks
LA Sparks sign 5-year extension to play home games at Crypto.com Arena
Daniil Medvedev
Daniil Medvedev beats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon and faces defending champ Carlos Alcaraz next
2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field - Day 3
Who is Quincy Wilson: What to know about the Maryland teenager set to make history at the Paris Olympics

nbc_golf_gt_mcginleyreact_240709.jpg
Bradley being playing captain ‘almost impossible’
nbc_golf_gt_bradleyintv_240709.jpg
Bradley to bring ‘different approach’ to Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gt_keeganplayerreact_240709.jpg
Players react to Bradley’s Ryder Cup captaincy

KPMG Women’s

PGA Championship

The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship takes place this year at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. The women’s third major of the season is a collaboration with the PGA of America, KPMG and the LPGA Tour. Click here to watch the action on Peacock, Golf Channel and NBC.

KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
KPMG Women’s PGA prize money: How much Amy Yang and field earned
Here’s a look at the purse payout for the $10.4 million KPMG Women’s PGA.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for The Amundi Evian Championship - Rd 1
The Amundi Evian Championship - Rd 1
Thu, Jul 11
6:00AM EDT
LPGA Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Jul 11
6:00AM EDT
Amundi Evian Champ: Rd. 1
LPGA Tour
Peacock
Thu, Jul 11
10:30AM EDT
Genesis Scottish Open - Rd 1
PGA Tour
Golf Channel
Thu, Jul 11
10:30AM EDT
Genesis Scottish Open: Rd. 1
PGA Tour
Peacock
Thu, Jul 11
2:00PM EDT
Kaulig Companies Championship - Rd 1
PGA Tour Champions
Golf Channel

nbc_golf_gc_amyyangintv_240623.jpg
07:50
Yang achieves dream with KPMG Women’s PGA win
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
Amy Yang wins long-awaited first major in dominant fashion at KPMG Women’s PGA
nbc_golf_lpga_kpmgchampionshiprd4hl_240623.jpg
11:49
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_lpga_amyyangwins_240623__825266.jpg
02:56
Yang wins KPMG, reflects on long-awaited major
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Three
In search of long-awaited first major, Amy Yang leads KPMG Women’s PGA by two
nbc_golf_kpmgpgard3_240622__511775.jpg
11:36
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_lexitsoundlites_240622.jpg
08:32
Highlights: Thompson hangs in at KPMG Women’s PGA
Lexi Thompson is hanging around at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Is this the week she gets her second career major victory?
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Final Round
How to watch the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and Travelers Championship
How to watch this week’s golf, including an LPGA major and a PGA Tour signature event
nbc_golf_gc_kpmgwomensleadership_240621.jpg
01:02
Celebrating KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit
Check out some of the highlights from this year’s KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit.
nbc_golf_lpga_kpmgpgachamprd2hl_240621.jpg
11:47
Highlights: KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2
Check out the top shots and moments from the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

More LPGA

nbc_golf_gt_bethannkorda_240708.jpg
09:06
Korda returns to LPGA Tour after dog bite injury
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss players participating and sitting out of the 2024 LGPA Amundi Evian Championship.
GettyImages-2159979880.jpg
06:54
Thitikul, Yin reflect on Dow Championship win
Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin join Golf Today to discuss their Dow Championship win and the challenges of team golf.
GOLF: JUN 30 LPGA Dow Championship
Updated Solheim Cup standings for Americans, Europeans
Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho made jumps following their runner-up at the Dow.
Dow Championship - Final Round
Former world No. 1s Thitikul, Yin win LPGA’s Dow Championship team event
Thitikul and Yin finished one shot clear of Kupcho and Ewing.
nbc_golf_lpga_dowfinal_240630.jpg
09:05
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
Dow Championship - Round Three
American duo of Ewing and Kupcho take lead into final round of Dow Championship
Ewing and Kupcho shot 67 in Saturday foursomes to lead by one entering the final round of the team event.
nbc_golf_lpga_dowrd3hl_240629.jpg
06:53
Highlights: Dow Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Round Two
Grace Kim’s ace carries her team to share of five-way lead in Dow Championship
Five teams share the top spot entering the weekend at Midland Country Club.
nbc_golf_gc_hullandhallintv_240628.jpg
01:26
Hull, Hall staying entertained at Dow Championship
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall discuss how they’re managing to have fun and embrace each other’s company at the Dow Championship from Midland Country Club.
nbc_golf_bestshotslgpadowrd2_240628.jpg
02:24
Best shots from Round 2 of Dow Championship
Watch the most incredible shots of the day from Round 2 of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.