KPMG Women’s
PGA Championship
The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship takes place this year at Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington. The women’s third major of the season is a collaboration with the PGA of America, KPMG and the LPGA Tour. Click here to watch the action on Peacock, Golf Channel and NBC.
Here’s a look at the purse payout for the $10.4 million KPMG Women’s PGA.
Lexi Thompson is hanging around at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. Is this the week she gets her second career major victory?
How to watch this week’s golf, including an LPGA major and a PGA Tour signature event
Check out some of the highlights from this year’s KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit.
Check out the top shots and moments from the second round of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.
Beth Ann Nichols joins Golf Today to discuss players participating and sitting out of the 2024 LGPA Amundi Evian Championship.
Atthaya Thitikul and Ruoning Yin join Golf Today to discuss their Dow Championship win and the challenges of team golf.
Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho made jumps following their runner-up at the Dow.
Thitikul and Yin finished one shot clear of Kupcho and Ewing.
Relive the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
Ewing and Kupcho shot 67 in Saturday foursomes to lead by one entering the final round of the team event.
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.
Five teams share the top spot entering the weekend at Midland Country Club.
Charley Hull and Georgia Hall discuss how they’re managing to have fun and embrace each other’s company at the Dow Championship from Midland Country Club.
Watch the most incredible shots of the day from Round 2 of the 2024 Dow Championship at Midland Country Club in Midland, Michigan.