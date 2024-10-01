Presidents Cup
Here’s how the Sunday singles played out as the U.S. once again won the Presidents Cup.
Keegan Bradley wasn’t supposed to be on the U.S. Presidents Cup team as a player. And, yet, he was perfect for the moment.
Latest
The Golf Today Roundtable discusses why the Presidents Cup is so broken from a competitive standpoint, with the International team’s lack of depth a significant contributor.
Take a look at the nine best shots from the 2024 Presidents Cup, featuring highlights from Max Homa, Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler.
Rex and Lav ponder the ways the Presidents Cup can adjust to become more competitive and entertaining.
Captain Jim Furyk and the United States team chat with the press after winning the Presidents Cup, touching on the camaraderie and the most special moments.
It was a dominant showing from the Americans in the singles to finish off the win at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Following the 2024 Presidents Cup, the International Team discusses how favorably captain Mike Weir viewed the performance, the team buy-in felt by Adam Scott, Tom Kim making amends with Xander Schauffele and more.
Max Homa, who had a chip on his shoulder at the 2024 Presidents Cup given his hotly debated selection, laughs with Kevin Kisner about a “tarps off” promise Kisner needs to fulfill after Homa holed out at Royal Montreal.
Watch the best shots and moments from the fifth and final round from Day 4 of the 2024 Presidents Cup, where the United States and International teams faced off in singles match play at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
American captain Jim Furyk shares the emotions of winning the 2024 Presidents Cup behind the “great leadership” of his players who “played their hearts out” to secure the 10th-straight win in the event.
Keegan Bradley reacts to his “incredible” Presidents Cup clinch, a full-circle moment for the 2025 Ryder Cup captain who said he’ll take plenty of lessons from Jim Furyk’s captainship at Royal Montreal.