MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros
Skubal sensational, Tigers jump on Valdez early to get 3-1 win over Astros in AL Wild Card Series
NCAA Football: Wisconsin at Southern California
Purdue Boilermakers vs. Wisconsin Badgers prediction: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, and betting trends
Pete Rose Warms Up At Shea Stadium
In remembering Pete Rose, a complicated calibration of player and person

Top Clips

nbc_roto_rfbgsmith_241001.jpg
Assessing Smith’s viability as a QB1 in fantasy
nbc_roto_rfbbrown_241001.jpg
Brown doing ‘a lot with a little’ for Bengals
nbc_roto_rfbwicks_241001.jpg
Is Wicks’ usage in Packers offense sustainable?

Presidents Cup

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
U.S. wins Presidents Cup again in dominant fashion
Here’s how the Sunday singles played out as the U.S. once again won the Presidents Cup.
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
The unlikely pick was the perfect player to clinch the Presidents Cup
Keegan Bradley wasn’t supposed to be on the U.S. Presidents Cup team as a player. And, yet, he was perfect for the moment.
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
2024 Presidents Cup: Individual player records for U.S. and International teams
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
How a few tweaks could make a major difference in Presidents Cup’s future
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
Presidents Cup grades: American pair with A+ weeks; two receive D’s
PGA TOUR Archive
Who has won the Presidents Cup? Full list of winners from each year
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
Adam Scott, representing the pride and pain of the International team
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
Tom Kim seeks out Americans to clear air after Presidents Cup comments
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Four
A familiar script: Americans dominate to win 10th straight Presidents Cup

Latest

nbc_golf_gt_roundtableprescup_240930.jpg
07:01
Lack of INT team depth makes for uneven Pres. Cup
The Golf Today Roundtable discusses why the Presidents Cup is so broken from a competitive standpoint, with the International team’s lack of depth a significant contributor.
nbc_golf_gt_9bestshotspc_240930.jpg
03:13
Highlights: Best shots from 2024 Presidents Cup
Take a look at the nine best shots from the 2024 Presidents Cup, featuring highlights from Max Homa, Tom Kim and Scottie Scheffler.
nbc_golf_gcp_prescupfix_240929.jpg
07:10
‘Something has to change’ with Presidents Cup
Rex and Lav ponder the ways the Presidents Cup can adjust to become more competitive and entertaining.
nbc_golf_usapresser_240929.jpg
27:07
U.S. not taking Presidents Cup win for granted
Captain Jim Furyk and the United States team chat with the press after winning the Presidents Cup, touching on the camaraderie and the most special moments.
nbc_golf_clevelandclinic16x9_240929.jpg
01:27
U.S. closes the deal at Presidents Cup
It was a dominant showing from the Americans in the singles to finish off the win at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
nbc_golf_internationalpresser_240929.jpg
20:30
Weir praises ‘high-level play’ from Internationals
Following the 2024 Presidents Cup, the International Team discusses how favorably captain Mike Weir viewed the performance, the team buy-in felt by Adam Scott, Tom Kim making amends with Xander Schauffele and more.
nbc_golf_kizandhoma_240929.jpg
01:02
Homa expects Kisner to keep ‘tarps off’ promise
Max Homa, who had a chip on his shoulder at the 2024 Presidents Cup given his hotly debated selection, laughs with Kevin Kisner about a “tarps off” promise Kisner needs to fulfill after Homa holed out at Royal Montreal.
nbc_golf_prescupsingles_240929.jpg
17:22
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 4 singles matches
Watch the best shots and moments from the fifth and final round from Day 4 of the 2024 Presidents Cup, where the United States and International teams faced off in singles match play at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
nbc_golf_furykintv_240929.jpg
01:33
Furyk: U.S. ‘played their hearts out’ in Montreal
American captain Jim Furyk shares the emotions of winning the 2024 Presidents Cup behind the “great leadership” of his players who “played their hearts out” to secure the 10th-straight win in the event.
nbc_golf_keeganintv_240929.jpg
01:21
Presidents Cup clinch Bradley’s full-circle moment
Keegan Bradley reacts to his “incredible” Presidents Cup clinch, a full-circle moment for the 2025 Ryder Cup captain who said he’ll take plenty of lessons from Jim Furyk’s captainship at Royal Montreal.