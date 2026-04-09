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How to watch Brentford vs Everton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

  
Published April 9, 2026 10:46 AM

Brentford host Everton on Saturday with both teams dreaming of European qualification.

WATCH Brentford v Everton

Keith Andrews has had a brilliant first season in charge of the Bees, and his first campaign as a head coach couldn’t have gone much better. They sit in seventh place, just three points off the top five and Champions League qualification, with seven games to go. They drew 0-0 at Leeds before the break and have won just once in their last six league games (drawing four of those) so need to grab a few more wins down the stretch to seal European qualification for the first time in their history.

Everton are only behind Brentford on goal difference going into this game and David Moyes has them defending superbly and they look so dangerous on the counter. A morale-boosting 3-0 win at home against Chelsea before the international break has the Toffees in great spirits and they seem most likely to be the team from a huge chasing pack who could finish fifth.

For live updates and highlights throughout Brentford vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Brentford vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (April 11)
Venue: Gtech Community Stadium — West London
TV Channel: USA
Streaming: Watch on USA

Brentford team news, focus

Josh Dasilva, Antoni Milambo and Fabio Carvalho all remain out, while Vitaly Janelt, Aaron Hickey and Rico Henry are working their way back to fitness and Mikkel Damsgaard is a doubt. We all know the drill with Brentford by now as they will look to counter quickly with Igor Thiago, Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara so dangerous on the break. If the Bees can keep things tight at the other end, you know they can always win a game via set pieces or a counter late on.

Everton team news, focus

Everton playing very similar to Brentford and Moyes has Jordan Pickford in fine form in goal ahead of a very solid defensive unit. James Garner has been excellent dictating the tempo of games in midfield and Iliman Ndiaye (who is a doubt for this game) and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have been superb in attacking midfield. Everton need Beto to build on his goal and great performance against Chelsea before the break.

Brentford vs Everton prediction

This feels like it will be a really fun game and Everton will just edge it as they are full of confidence. Brentford 2-3 Everton.