 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 Red Bull KTM Eli Tomac.jpg
Eli Tomac joins Red Bull KTM with Jorge Prado, Aaron Plessinger, making a three-rider 450 roster
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
LIV abandons 54-hole format in favor of 72-hole tournaments
  • Ryan Lavner
    ,
  • Ryan Lavner
    ,
Tara Davis-Woodhall
Americans Davis-Woodhall, McLaughlin-Levrone, Lyles finalists for World Athletics awards

Top Clips

nbc_nba_roleplayers_251104.jpg
Alexander-Walker, Okogie among top role players
nbc_nba_firstallstars_251104.jpg
Which players could make first NBA All-Star team?
nbc_nba_draftkingspicksix_251104.jpg
Bane, Vucevic bets headline top player props

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2026 Red Bull KTM Eli Tomac.jpg
Eli Tomac joins Red Bull KTM with Jorge Prado, Aaron Plessinger, making a three-rider 450 roster
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_golf_gcpodrokubrennanintv_251103.jpg
LIV abandons 54-hole format in favor of 72-hole tournaments
  • Ryan Lavner
    ,
  • Ryan Lavner
    ,
Tara Davis-Woodhall
Americans Davis-Woodhall, McLaughlin-Levrone, Lyles finalists for World Athletics awards

Top Clips

nbc_nba_roleplayers_251104.jpg
Alexander-Walker, Okogie among top role players
nbc_nba_firstallstars_251104.jpg
Which players could make first NBA All-Star team?
nbc_nba_draftkingspicksix_251104.jpg
Bane, Vucevic bets headline top player props

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png
MLBBaltimore OriolesJean Carlos Henriquez

Jean Carlos
Henriquez

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Toronto Blue Jays
Left-hander Dietrich Enns stays with Orioles for one-year deal worth $2,625,000
Enns gets a $2.5 million salary for 2026 and the deal includes a $3.5 million team option for 2027 with a $125,000 buyout. Enns has the right to become a free agent at the end of the contract.
MLB Free Agent Rankings 2025-26: Kyle Tucker, Dylan Cease, Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman headline Top 100 list
2025 MLB Free Agency Guide: Top players, key dates, qualifying offers, how it works
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Kyle Schwarber Free Agent Profile: Contract prediction, best fits, stats
Fantasy Baseball 2025 Outfield Breakdown: Who will challenge Aaron Judge, Juan Soto in 2026?
Fantasy Baseball 2025 Third Base Breakdown: Junior Caminero emerges, 2026 rankings
Orioles hire Cleveland assistant Craig Albernaz as manager after finishing last in AL East