How to watch Angels vs. Royals on Peacock and NBCSN: TV/streaming info, schedule, preview, starting pitchers

Sunday Night Baseball returns for another week on Peacock and NBCSN, featuring a clash between two teams with plenty of history as the Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals meet to conclude a three-game series. The Angels aim to salvage what’s left of the series after dropping the first two, while the Royals look to complete their first sweep of the season after showing signs of life offensively.

Formerly American League West rivals from 1969 to 1993, the then-California Angels and Royals regularly jockeyed for the division crown, where they combined for nine AL West titles between 1976 and 1986 (Royals 6, Angels 3). Flash forward and the Angels are without a first-place finish since 2014, with the Royals last finishing atop the AL Central in 2015 - the same year they won their first World Series since 1985.

This year, it has been a tale of two different directions. The Angels have endured an up-and-down start amid flashes of brilliance, while the Royals aim to dig their way out of the AL Central cellar after a nine-game losing streak set them back. With veteran superstar Mike Trout leading the Angels into Kansas City and Bobby Witt Jr. spearheading the Royals’ young core, Sunday night’s bout represents a new chapter between two storied franchises.

See below for top storylines heading into Angels vs. Royals, along with how to watch information for the game on Peacock and NBCSN. You’ll also find the schedule for the MLB on NBC and Peacock. There will be 27 prime-time MLB games featured across NBC, Peacock and NBCSN in 2026. NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock.

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How to watch Angels vs. Royals on Peacock and NBCSN

When : Sunday, April 26

: Sunday, April 26 Where : Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

: Kauffman Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri Time: 7 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. first pitch)

7 p.m. ET (7:20 p.m. first pitch) TV : NBCSN

: NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

Who are the announcers for Angels-Royals?

Jason Benetti will handle play-by-play duties alongside analysts Mark Gubicza (two-time All-Star and 1985 World Series champion) and Eric Hosmer (2015 World Series champion and four-time Gold Glove winner). Ahmed Fareed will be joined by Dexter Fowler (2016 World Series champion and 14-year MLB veteran) for Sunday night’s pregame show, while Adam Ottavino (15-year MLB veteran) will once again provide “Inside the Pitch” analysis throughout the game.

Who are the probable pitchers for Angels vs. Royals?

Angels: Reid Detmers (1-2, 4.08 ERA, 31 K)

(1-2, 4.08 ERA, 31 K) Royals: Seth Lugo (1-1, 1.15 ERA, 28 K)

Los Angeles Angels preview

Currently fourth in the AL West with a 12-16 record, the Angels find themselves in the middle of another uneven start despite serviceable output from both sides of the ball. Though the Angels have produced MLB’s fourth-most home runs (37, tied with Cubs) and are eighth in total runs scored (130, tied with Twins), they’ve tallied just 25 runs in eight games since exploding for 32 runs in a four-game series split with the Yankees.

Despite their 2-4 record in series losses to the Padres and Blue Jays, the Angels have reasons for optimism. Veteran Mike Trout has enjoyed a resurgent season in his 16th year with a clean bill of health finally back on his side. Though his batting average (.234) is a far cry from his peak years, the three-time AL MVP boasts a .951 OPS (10th in MLB) and .419 OBP (eighth in MLB), with 25 walks (2nd in MLB) to boot.

Elsewhere in the lineup, Jo Adell has delivered encouraging results following his breakout 2025 campaign, though his bat has cooled off amid Los Angeles’ recent offensive slump (five hits in his last 32 at-bats).

The Halos’ biggest bright spot has, without question, been the emergence of José Soriano, who has been a revelation for Kurt Suzuki‘s starting rotation. The fourth-year pro has positioned himself as an early favorite for American League Cy Young honors thanks to a truly historic start.

His 0.24 ERA through six starts is the lowest (minimum 30 innings pitched) since 1913, when earned runs became an official statistic. The 27-year-old became the first pitcher since 1900 to allow one or fewer runs through his first six starts, passing the likes of legends Fernando Valenzuela (1981) and Walter Johnson (1913), both of whom reached five games allowing one or fewer runs. Soriano’s historic production has electrified baseball, with league-best numbers in several categories, including ERA (0.24), wins (5, tied with Aaron Ashby), and WAR (2.6).

Beyond Soriano, Angels’ pitchers rank 18th in team ERA (4.31), with 246.1 combined innings pitched the fifth-most in all of baseball. While Los Angeles pitchers have collectively struck out 248 batters (sixth-best mark in MLB), they’ve also issued the second-most walks (135) in the majors.

Kansas City Royals preview

Mired in a stretch that has seen them go 3-9 in their last 12 games, the Royals (10-17) enter Sunday night with sights set on a series sweep. Though they’ve taken the first two against the Angels, not much has gone right for Matt Quatraro‘s squad after flirting with a .500 record to begin the season.

Quatraro surely hopes the Royals’ 18 runs in two games vs. the Angels are a sign of things to come, as Kansas City simply hasn’t been able to generate much offense this season. The team’s 106 total runs scored tied for the fourth-fewest in baseball, and despite boasting a lineup that features Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia, Vinnie Pasquantino, and Salvador Perez, the Royals rank bottom-10 in hits (209 - 20th in MLB), home runs (23 - 23rd in MLB), RBIs (99 - 27th in MLB), and OPS (.687 - 23rd in MLB). Entering Sunday, the Royals’ OPS (.594) with runners in scoring position ranked last in MLB.

Witt Jr. and Garcia have performed to their usual standards, but the lineup has suffered from slow starts out of Pasquantino (.155 BA, 3 HR) and Perez (.165 BA, 3 HR). Rookie catcher Carter Jensen has followed up his encouraging 2025 stint to emerge as the Royals’ most consistent offensive force, leading the team in home runs (6), RBI (16), and OBP (.367).

Seth Lugo, who is set to take the mound Sunday night, has continued to deliver as one of MLB’s true veteran aces. Equipped with a nine-pitch arsenal, the 36-year-old is the owner of baseball’s second-lowest ERA (1.15), behind the Angels’ rising star, Jose Soriano. Lugo has held the Angels to the lowest OPS (.493) of any team he has faced through his 11-year career.

Elsewhere for Kansas City, 34-year-old Michael Wacha has turned back the clock to the tune of a 2.51 ERA, while Cole Ragans got back on track with his first win of the season in Saturday’s 12-1 win after striking out 11 through six innings of one-run ball. The Royals’ bullpen is a major culprit for the team’s struggles, ranking 29th in MLB in ERA (5.89) with six blown saves.

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock

Following its debut on March 29 with Guardians vs. Mariners, you can find the full Sunday Night Baseball schedule here. The 18-game MLB Sunday Leadoff schedule will begin May 3, with the defending AL champion Toronto Blue Jays visiting the Twins in Minnesota. On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced From an MLB Opening Day doubleheader on March 26 to the Wild Card round of the playoffs, NBC Sports’ 2026 schedule delivers wall-to-wall coverage.

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