How to watch the Pirates vs. Blue Jays: Live stream info, schedule, preview for MLB Sunday Leadoff

Head to NBCSN and Peacock this Sunday for an exciting slate of MLB action. Coverage begins at 12:00 PM ET with an MLB Sunday Leadoff showdown featuring the Pittsburgh Pirates vs Toronto Blue Jays. Then, at 7:00 PM ET, it’s the Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels on Sunday Night Baseball. See below for additional information on how to stream both games.

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The Blue Jays enter Sunday’s matchup sizzling, riding a season-high four-game winning streak following Saturday’s 5-2 victory against Pirates’ ace Paul Skenes. They have rode this wave on the strength of their pitching and defense, allowing just five runs in total during this four-game stretch.

Going for the sweep on Sunday, the Jays will give the ball to their ace, Dylan Cease. The 30-year-old right-hander has been exceptional in his first season in a Jays’ uniform, registering a 2.98 ERA and leading the American League with 84 strikeouts in 57 1/3 innings through his first 10 starts.

The Pirates are heading in the opposite direction. They enter play on Sunday as losers of two straight and six of their last eight. That brings them back to the .500 mark for the season at 26-26. That unfortunately puts them in the cellar in the extremely competitive National League Central division and has them three games back of a potential Wild Card berth.

The Pirates will turn to right-hander Mitch Keller to stop the slide on Sunday. The 30-year-old hurler is off to the best start of his career through his first 10 starts, sitting at 4-2 with a 3.86 ERA across 58 1/3 innings.

Former All-Star reliever Matt Capps and World Series champion outfielder Dexter Fowler will join play-by-play voice Dave Flemming and reporter Cayleigh Griffin on this week’s edition of MLB Sunday Leadoff.

How to watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs Toronto Blue Jays:

Where: Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario When: Sunday, May 24

Sunday, May 24 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

What other MLB games are on Peacock this Sunday?

Texas Rangers vs Los Angeles Angels - 7:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch MLB on NBC and Peacock :

MLB Sunday Leadoff is a weekly Major League Baseball showcase featuring live Sunday daytime games. It highlights marquee matchups throughout the regular season and streams primarily on Peacock, with some games also airing across NBC Sports and NBC.

MLB Sunday Night Baseball is a weekly primetime Major League Baseball showcase, featuring marquee matchups each Sunday night during the regular season. The games air on NBC and Peacock and anchor NBC Sports’ Sunday night programming lineup.

On Sunday, July 5, all 15 MLB games will be presented nationally across Peacock and NBC as part of a special all-day “Star-Spangled Sunday” showcase.

NBC Sports will also stream one out-of-market game each day of the 2026 MLB season nationally on Peacock. Telemundo Deportes will present all NBCUniversal-produced MLB games in Spanish, with Universo televising all games broadcast on NBC.

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MLB on NBC 2026 schedule:

Click here to see the full list of MLB games that will air on NBC and Peacock this season.

Why are some MLB games unavailable to stream on Peacock?

Due to territorial blackout restrictions, select regular season, special event, and Postseason games may be unavailable on Peacock. Television territory blackout restrictions apply regardless of whether a Club is home or away and regardless of whether a game is televised in that Club’s home television territory. For more information visit, Peacock’s Help Center.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.