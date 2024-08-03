Red Sox vs. Rangers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 3

It’s Saturday, August 3, and the Boston Red Sox (58-50) continue their weekend series against the Texas Rangers (52-58) in Arlington, TX.

The Red Sox took Game 1 by the score of 11-6. With the victory, Boston won consecutive games for the first time since the All-Star Break. Rafael Devers hit his 25th home run and Kutter Crawford won his 7th game of the season to pace the Sox and keep them just 2 back in the Wild Card chase.

The Rangers have now lost three of four and sit 9 back in the Wild Card hunt and 5½ behind the Mariners and Astros in the AL West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox vs. Rangers live today

● Date: Saturday, August 3, 2024

● Time: 7:05PM EST

● Site: Globe Life Field

● City: Arlington, TX

● TV/Streaming: NESN, BSSW

Game odds for Red Sox vs. Rangers

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Money Line : Red Sox -110, Rangers -110

● Spread : Red Sox -1.5 (+155), Rangers +1.5 (-190)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Red Sox vs. Rangers

● Rafael Devers is 19-36 in his last 9 games. Boston is 31-22 on the road this season with an overall run differential of +31.

● The Rangers have lost three in a row and six of their last 10 following their loss last night against Boston. They are now 29-24 at home with a run differential of -18.

Probable starting pitchers for Boston vs. Texas

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 3): Tanner Houck vs. Jon Gray

○ Red Sox: Houck (8-7, 2.79 ERA) has allowed 40 earned runs and 110 hits while striking out 116 over 129 innings

○ Rangers: Gray (5-4. 3.73 ERA) has allowed 39 earned runs and 95 hits while striking out 78 over 94 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox vs. Rangers on August 3, 2024

● The Rangers have failed to cover the Run Line in 5 of their last 7 games

● 4 of the Red Sox’s last 5 matchups with the Rangers have gone OVER the Total

● 7 of the Rangers’ last 8 games overall have gone OVER the Total

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Red Sox vs. Rangers game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Red Sox vs. Rangers game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking the Rangers on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

