NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks
Fantasy Basketball Pickups: Streaming in Memphis
NCAA Basketball: Purdue at Nebraska
Tominaga scores 19, Nebraska beats No. 1 Purdue for first win over top-ranked team in 41 years
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Rutgers
Rutgers uses balanced attack to beat Indiana 66-57 for first Big Ten victory

nbc_cbb_purduelossbreakdown_240109__250658.jpg
How Nebraska pulled away to upset No. 1 Purdue
nbc_mcbb_purduevsnebraskahl_240109.jpg
MBB Highlights: Nebraska upsets No. 1 Purdue
nbc_mcbb_hoibergpostgame_240109.jpg
Hoiberg proud of Nebraska’s edge vs. Purdue

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Rachel
Balkovec

Jim Leyland
Jim Leyland elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, becomes 23rd manager in Cooperstown
“There was definitely a tear in my eye,” Jim Leyland said.
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Dodgers continue powering up
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Mets bring in Harrison Bader
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Braves acquire Chris Sale from Red Sox
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Kevin Kiermaier is staying with Toronto
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Mariners sign Mitch Garver
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yamamoto chooses the Dodgers