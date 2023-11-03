American Flat Track announces 2024 schedule

The 2024 season of the American Flat Track (AFT) series will feature 16 rounds at 14 venues in 2024, showcasing events in at least nine states. The location for two rounds late in the season has not yet been announced.

While these two rounds have not been named, a release from AFT describes them as including “an all-new TT and the return to a fan-favorite half-mile for a spectacular 2024 season finale.”

The 2023 season featured 18 races with its season finale on the Illinois State Fairgrounds 1-mile track. Jared Mees won his third consecutive premier class title this year on the strength of nine wins.

“The 2023 schedule brought Progressive AFT back to major metropolitan markets and motorcycle rallies, while also introducing new venues and event promoters that helped us bring the sport to first-time fans from coast-to-coast,” said Gene Crouch, CEO of AMA Pro Racing in a press release. “As we look forward to 2024, the next phase of our growth strategy for the sport is based on cultivating long-lasting relationships with promoter partners and securing multi-year agreements around successful events. In addition to bringing consistency to the annual calendar for the series, this approach will allow promoters to establish date equity in their events, cultivating growth and engagement in the fanbase year after year.”

The season kicks off in 2024 in the same place as it did in 2023 on a short track at Daytona International Speedway March 7-8 for a doubleheader. This race will be run one week after the Monster Energy Supercross series hosts their annual event on that track. As part of the famed Daytona Bike Week, MotoAmerica will also run the non-points’ paying Daytona 200 that same weekend.

After leaving Daytona, the next seven races are to be held on short dirt tracks including the half-mile track at Texas Motor Speedway, which replaces Devil’s Bowl Speedway after that track’s closure.

California is next on the schedule with races at Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico and Ventura Raceway. Silver Dollar is a new track on the circuit.

One-mile tracks are represented by DuQuoin State Fairgrounds and Illinois State Fairgrounds.

Tourist Trophy Racing, TTs, will be held at the Peoria Motorcycle Club and the yet to be named venue for Round 13.

2024 Schedule



March 7, 2024- DAYTONA Short Track I, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL March 8, 2024- DAYTONA Short Track II, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, FL March 23, 2024- Senoia Short Track, Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA April 27, 2024- Texas Half-Mile, Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, TX May 4, 2024- Silver Dollar Short Track, Silver Dollar Speedway, Chico, CA May 11, 2024- Ventura Short Track, Ventura Raceway, Ventura, CA June 15, 2024- Orange County Half-Mile, Orange County Fair Speedway, Middletown, NY June 22, 2024- Bridgeport Half-Mile, Bridgeport Speedway, Swedesboro, NJ June 29, 2024- Lima Half-Mile, Allen County Fairgrounds, Lima, OH July 6, 2024- DuQuoin Mile, DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, DuQuoin, IL July 28, 2024- Peoria TT, Peoria Motorcycle Club, Peoria, IL August 6, 2024- Black Hills Half-Mile, Black Hills Speedway, Rapid City, SD August 10, 2024– TBA, TT August 31, 2024- Springfield Mile I, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL September 1, 2024- Springfield Mile II, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, IL Early September, 2024– TBA, (Half-mile)

