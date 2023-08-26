Saturday’s Motocross Round 11 at Ironman: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams

Jett Lawrence has been perfect all year and he looks to remain that way with two motos remaining in the Ironman National. But Chase Sexton, Dylan Ferrandis and Aaron Plessinger each want to spoil his attempt at making history by becoming the first rookie to be unbeaten in a season.

With one round remaining before the SuperMotocross World Championship, there is still plenty on the line as riders look to gain momentum for the three-round playoff that begins on September 9.

SUPERMOTOCROSS POWER RANKINGS: Hunter Lawrence regains top spot in 250s

Meanwhile, if Hunter Lawrence wins Moto 1 in the 250 class, he will give Honda a record for the most championships in a single year in the combined Pro Motocross and Supercross seasons with five.

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 11 will begin Saturday at 1 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with an encore presentation Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including practice) will begin on Peacock at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock is the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

Track Map

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Motocross Round 9 at Unadilla MX Park in Unadilla, New York, according to the Pro Motocross schedule from the AMA:

7:00 a.m.: Rider Services / Will Call Opens

7:15 a.m.: Riders Meeting at AMA Semi

8:00 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:20 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

8:50 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:10 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes (1 Lap Free)

9:40 a.m.: 250 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

9:45 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

10:05 a.m.: 250 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:10 a.m.: 250 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:30 a.m.: 450 Class Grp A Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

10:35 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp A- 15 minutes - Timed

10:55 a.m.: 450 Class Grp B Start Practice (Off Gate) 5 minutes

11:00 a.m.: 450 Class Practice Grp B- 15 minutes - Timed

11:45 a.m.: 250 Consolation Race

12:00 p.m.: 450 Consolation Race

12:30 p.m.: OPENING CEREMONIES

12:51 p.m.: Begin Loading Gate/Staging Closes

1:01 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap/ Top 5 Rider Introduction

1:11 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #1

1:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews

1:51 p.m.: Begin Loading Gate/Staging Closes

2:01 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap/Top 5 Rider Introduction

2:11 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #1

2:50 p.m.: Podium Interviews

2:46 p.m.: Halftime

3:01 p.m.: Begin Loading the Gate/Staging Closes

3:13 p.m.: 250 Class Sight Lap

3:21 p.m.: 250 Class Moto #2

4:00 p.m.: 250 Winners Circle

4:03 p.m.: Begin Loading the Gate/Staging Closes

4:15 p.m.: 450 Class Sight Lap

4:23 p.m.: 450 Class Moto #2

5:05 p.m.: 450 Winners Circle

5:30 p.m.: Media Corral

5:30 p.m.: 250 Press Conference

5:45 p.m.: 450 Press Conference

MOTOCROSS 2023 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 points standings

