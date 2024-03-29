 Skip navigation
Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 12 in St Louis: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

  By
  • Dan Beaver,
  By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published March 29, 2024 11:17 AM

St. Louis, Missouri welcomes the Monster Energy Supercross Series back after one year’s absence for a pivotal race in The Dome at America’s Center for Round 12 of the 2024 season. Three riders are jockeying for position as they hit the two-thirds mark of the calendar with the third and final Triple Crown format of the season.

St. Louis Supercross by the Numbers

Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton made the season interesting in Seattle by finishing ahead of Jett Lawrence and cutting into his lead, but the points’ leader has won three of the last four rounds. The two contenders will need to keep pressure applied as opportunities to overtake Lawrence get fewer by the week.

SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle Cooper Webb leads Chase Sexton.jpg
Cooper Webb wins the close ones
Cooper Webb has now won five of the 10 closest features in the Supercross 450 era
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

In the 250 West division, Jordon Smith needs to rebound from a crash in Seattle if he wants to keep the championship from being a two-man affair between Levi Kitchen and RJ Hampshire. These riders have only four races remaining and two of them are East/West Showdowns in Nashville and Salt Lake City.

Should Smith have been pulled off during Round 11?
Ricky Carmichael and Ryan Villopoto debate if Jordon Smith should have been pulled off after crashing in the 250 main event in Seattle while continuing to make mistakes following the initial fall.

SX 2024 Rd 11 Seattle Jo Shimoda jumps high.jpg
Jo Shimoda is riding well and making smarter decisions with consecutive podiums
With back-to-back third place finishes and four straight top-fives, Jo Shimoda is climbing up the points standings and living up to Honda HRC expectations.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

It may be too late for Jo Shimoda to charge to the top of the charts, but he turned a corner in the last two weeks with back-to-back podiums as he gets comfortable with his new bike and team.

SX Rd 08 2024 Copper Webb Q1.jpg
5 things to watch for in Seattle Supercross: There’s still time, but time’s running out
There will be a much clearer picture of what riders can and can’t do in 2024 after this week in Seattle.
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 12 of the 2024 Supercross season in St. Louis:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 12 at The Dome at America’s Center, in St. Louis, Missouri, will begin live Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC at 1 a.m. ET on Monday.

Jason Weigandt will deliver the play-by-play with Ricky Carmichael as analyst. Will Christien and Jason Thomas serve as this week’s trackside reporters.

Race Day Live will air qualification beginning at 1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up is available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

rd12_stlouis_overview02.png

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification 1
12:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying
12:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying
12:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying
1:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying
1:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

Qualification 2
1:50 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying
2:05 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying
2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying
2:35 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying
2:50 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying
The top 18 times from Qualifying Practice in both classes transfer directly to the Races

Last Chance Qualifiers
3:30 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)
3:40 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

Evening Program
5:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies
6:06 p.m.: 250SX Race #1 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
6:31 p.m.: 450SX Race #1 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
7:07 p.m.: 250SX Race #2 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
7:25 p.m.: 450SX Race #2 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders
8:10 p.m.: 250SX Race #3 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders*
8:37 p.m.: 450SX Race #3 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders*

* Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring.

