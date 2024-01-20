Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 3 in San Diego: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

A 65 percent chance of rain is forecast for Round 3 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California but with clear skies leading into the Saturday, this will be an entirely different track from San Francisco.

Still, the wildcard of weather looms large over the field as they determine if there will be a third unique winner of the Main.

Eli Tomac won this race last year and hopes to capitalize on the momentum created by last week’s podium finish while Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger work to keep top-five streaks alive.

Jordon Smith has been the most consistent rider of the 250 West division with Levi Kitchen following close behind. Meanwhile, Jo Shimoda is still looking to get his season started after a much-ballyhooed move to Honda.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 3 of the 2024 Supercross season in San Diego:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 3 at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California, will begin live Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 3:00 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock. (Details on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

1:30 p.m.: 250SX Group C Free Practice

1:40 p.m.: 250SX Group B Free Practice

1:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Free Practice

2:00 p.m.: 450SX Group A Free Practice

2:10 p.m.: 450SX Group B Free Practice

2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Free Practice

2:35 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

2:50 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

3:05 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

3:35 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

3:50 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

4:50 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

5:05 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

5:20 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

5:35 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

5:50 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

6:05 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

8:00 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

8:36 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:50 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

9:04 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

9:18 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

9:50 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

10:02 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

10:21 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

10:38 p.m.: 250SX Victory Circle

10:56 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

11:18 p.m.: 450SX Victory Circle

More SuperMotocross News

Hunter Lawrence’s season begins now

San Diego by the Numbers

Power Rankings after San Francisco

San Francisco Results and Points

Chase Sexton leads start to finish in SFO, breaks Jett’s dominance

Women’s Pro Motocross returns with eight rounds in 2024

Injury report ahead of SX Round 2: Walsh, Turner and Karnow out

Selling the sport: The importance of personality in SX

Jett Lawrence dominates Anaheim SX

