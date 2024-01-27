Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 4 in Anaheim: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Jett Lawrence appeared to be unstoppable when the series last visited Anaheim three weeks ago for the season opener, but a pair of muddy races provided two new winners. The forecast today is clear at Angel Stadium, so fans have an opportunity to see how the field has truly progressed.

Anaheim 2 features the first Triple Crown of 2024 and this week’s “By The Numbers” shows Eli Tomac is the king of the three-moto format. Round 4 could produce a fourth different winner in what has become a season filled with surprising parity.

In the 450 class, eyes will be focused on Aaron Plessinger to see if he can keep his top-five streak alive and hold onto the red plate. In 250s, Garrett Marchbanks is focused on getting a third consecutive podium for the first time in his career.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 4 of the 2024 Supercross season in Anaheim:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 4 Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, will begin live Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC. Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 3:00 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock. (Details on how to sign up is available by clicking here).

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

12:40 p.m.: 250SX Group B Free Practice

12:50 p.m.: 250SX Group A Free Practice

1:00 p.m.: 450SX Group A Free Practice

1:10 p.m.: 450SX Group B Free Practice

1:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Free Practice

2:50 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

3:05 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

3:35 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

3:50 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

4:50 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

5:05 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

5:20 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

5:35 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

5:50 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

The top 18 times from Qualifying Practice in both classes transfer directly to the Races

6:30 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

6:40 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

Evening Program

8:00 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

8:36 p.m.: 250SX Race #1 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders*

9:01 p.m.: 450SX Race #1 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders*

9:37 p.m.: 250SX Race #2 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders*

9:54 p.m.: 450SX Race #2 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders*

10:39 p.m.: 250SX Race #3 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders*

11:06 p.m.: 450SX Race #3 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders*

11:20 p.m.: 450SX Race #3 - Victory Circle

* Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring.

