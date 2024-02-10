Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 6 in Glendale: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

Jett Lawrence returned to the form most experts expected at Detroit but there are still questions surrounding whether three weeks of struggles will impact his confidence or if he can move up from his second-place standing in the championship.

Meanwhile, the points remain tight at the top of the standings with Chase Sexton sporting a mere two-point lead over Aaron Plessinger in third. For his part, Plessinger is hungry to get the red plate back after having it for two of the previous five rounds.

In the 250 class, Levi Kitchen and Jordon Smith aim to keep their perfect record of top-fives alive. Garrett Marchbanks and Jo Shimoda wonder if this is their weekend to win after seeing five riders on the top of the podium in the first five weeks.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2024 Supercross season in Glendale:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, will begin live Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC.

Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 3 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

1:30 p.m.: 450SX Group C Free Practice

1:40 p.m.: 450SX Group B Free Practice

1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Free Practice

2:00 p.m.: 250SX Group A Free Practice

2:10 p.m.: 250SX Group B Free Practice

2:20 p.m.: 250SX Group C Free Practice

2:35 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

2:50 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

3:05 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

3:20 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

3:35 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

3:50 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

4:50 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

5:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

5:20 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

5:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

5:50 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

6:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

8:00 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

8:36 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:50 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

9:04 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

9:18 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

9:51 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

10:03 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

10:10 p.m.: Intermission

10:26 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

10:43 p.m.: 250SX Victory Circle

10:58 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

