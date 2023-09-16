Saturday’s SuperMotocross Playoff Round 2 at Chicagoland: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams

Round 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship gets underway at Chicagoland Speedway with Chase Sexton holding a 12-point advantage over Aaron Plessinger and Jett Lawrence but with the points doubled this week, any of the top riders could walk away with the lead.

Last week at zMax Dragway, Chase Sexton did to the field what his teammate Lawrence did throughout the Pro Motocross season by winning both motos and easily claiming the overall victory. The field closed the gap in Moto 2, however, and Chicagoland much more closely resembles a Motocross course in its elements, so there is little to be learned from zMax Dragway.

SUPERMOTOCROSS POWER RANKINGS: Chase Sexton closes ground; Jo Shimoda takes 250 lead

In the 250 class, Jo Shimoda won the second moto and the overall. He now has a share of the points’ lead with Haiden Deegan and the most momentum in the field.

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship will begin Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with an encore presentation Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including practice) will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock is the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.

HOW TO WATCH SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SEASON IN 2023: Full NBC Sports, Peacock schedule

Track Map

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times for Saturday’s Motocross Round 9 at Unadilla MX Park in Unadilla, New York, according to the Pro Motocross schedule from the AMA:

2:20 p.m.: 250 Unseeded Qualifying 1

2:35 p.m.: 250 Seeded Qualifying 1

2:50 p.m.: 450 Seeded Qualifying 1

3:05 p.m.:450 Unseeded Qualifying 1

3:55 p.m.: 250 Unseeded Qualifying 2

4:10 p.m.: 250 Seeded Qualifying 2

4:25 p.m.: 450 Seeded Qualifying 2

4:40 p.m.: 450 Unseeded Qualifying 2

5:30 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier (5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap)

4:41 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier (5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap)

7:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

8:04 p.m.: 250 Moto 1 Sighting Lap

8:10 p.m.: 250 Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Olympic Scoring)

7:32 p.m.: 250 Moto 1 Victory Circle

8:42 p.m.: 450 Moto 1 Sighting Lap

8:48 p.m.: Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Olympic Scoring)

9:10 p.m.: 450 Moto 1 Victory Circle

9:37 p.m.: 250 Moto 2 Sighting Lap

9:43 p.m.: 250 Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Olympic Scoring)

10:05 p.m.: 250 Victory Circle

10:21 p.m.: 450 Moto 2 Sighting Lap

10:27 p.m.: 450 Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)

10:49 p.m.: 450 Victory Circle

MOTOCROSS 2023 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 points standings

2023 MOTOCROSS SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Jett Lawrence wins in first 450 start at Pala

ROUND 2: Jett Lawrence remains perfect at Hangtown

ROUND 3: Jett Lawrence goes six for six in moto wins

ROUND 4: Jett Lawrence bobbles but wins

ROUND 5: Jett Lawrence now has 10 straight moto wins

ROUND 6: Jett Lawrence rounds the halfway point perfectly

ROUND 7: Jett Larence does it again, Hunter Lawrence rebounds

ROUND 8: Jett Lawrence stays perfect; Haiden Deegan sweeps

ROUND 9: Jett Lawrence clinches title; Hunter Lawrence wins

ROUND 10: Jett Lawrence challenged; Hunter Lawrence wins

ROUND 11: Jett Lawrence completes perfect season

2023 SUPERCROSS SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Eli Tomac opens title defense with victory

ROUND 2: Eli Tomac ties Ricky Carmichael on Supercross wins list

ROUND 3: Eli Tomac holds off Cooper Webb again

ROUND 4: Chase Sexton wins Anaheim Triple Crown

ROUND 5: Eli Tomac leads wire to wire in Houston

ROUND 6: Cooper Webb breaks through in Tampa

ROUND 7: Cooper Webb wins again in Arlington

ROUND 8: Eli Tomac wins Daytona for the seventh time

ROUND 9: Ken Roczen scores first victory since 2022

ROUND 10: Chase Sexton inherits Detroit victory but docked points

ROUND 11: Eli Tomac wins in Seattle, ties Cooper Webb for points lead

ROUND 12: Eli Tomac earns 51st career victory to break tie with James Stewart

ROUND 13: Chase Sexton dominates Atlanta to continue surge

ROUND 14: Justin Barcia triumphs in the New Jersey mud

ROUND 15: Chase Sexton wins as Cooper Webb is injured

ROUND 16: Eli Tomac sidelined by injury as Sexton wins

ROUND 17: Chase Sexton caps off championship with finale win

2023 SUPERMOTOCROSS SEASON RECAPS

ROUND 1: Chase Sexton finally beats Jett Lawrence

NBC SPORTS’ COVERAGE OF SUPERMOTOCROSS WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

US Team named for US Motocross of Nations

Power Rankings after zMax Dragway

Jeremy Martin renews with ClubMX for three years

Cooper Webb reunited with Star Yamaha

Chase Sexton finally beats Jett Lawrence

Results and points after zMax Dragway, SMX Round 1

