Saturday’s SuperMotocross Playoff Round 2 at Chicagoland: How to watch, start times, schedules, streams
Round 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship gets underway at Chicagoland Speedway with Chase Sexton holding a 12-point advantage over Aaron Plessinger and Jett Lawrence but with the points doubled this week, any of the top riders could walk away with the lead.
Last week at zMax Dragway, Chase Sexton did to the field what his teammate Lawrence did throughout the Pro Motocross season by winning both motos and easily claiming the overall victory. The field closed the gap in Moto 2, however, and Chicagoland much more closely resembles a Motocross course in its elements, so there is little to be learned from zMax Dragway.
In the 250 class, Jo Shimoda won the second moto and the overall. He now has a share of the points’ lead with Haiden Deegan and the most momentum in the field.
(All times are ET)
BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Round 2 of the SuperMotocross World Championship will begin Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET streaming on Peacock with an encore presentation Monday at 2 a.m. ET on CNBC. The Race Day Live show (including practice) will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET Saturday.
NBC Sports will have exclusive live coverage of races, qualifiers and heats for the record 31 events in SuperMotocross. The main events will be presented on Peacock, NBC, USA Network, CNBC, and NBC Sports digital platforms.
Peacock is the home of the SuperMotocross World Championship series in 2023 with live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats from January to October. There will be 23 races livestreamed exclusively on Peacock, including a SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff event. The platform also will provide on-demand replays of every race. Click here for the full schedule.
ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division
EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):
2:20 p.m.: 250 Unseeded Qualifying 1
2:35 p.m.: 250 Seeded Qualifying 1
2:50 p.m.: 450 Seeded Qualifying 1
3:05 p.m.:450 Unseeded Qualifying 1
3:55 p.m.: 250 Unseeded Qualifying 2
4:10 p.m.: 250 Seeded Qualifying 2
4:25 p.m.: 450 Seeded Qualifying 2
4:40 p.m.: 450 Unseeded Qualifying 2
5:30 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier (5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap)
4:41 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier (5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap)
7:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies
8:04 p.m.: 250 Moto 1 Sighting Lap
8:10 p.m.: 250 Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Olympic Scoring)
7:32 p.m.: 250 Moto 1 Victory Circle
8:42 p.m.: 450 Moto 1 Sighting Lap
8:48 p.m.: Moto 1 – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Olympic Scoring)
9:10 p.m.: 450 Moto 1 Victory Circle
9:37 p.m.: 250 Moto 2 Sighting Lap
9:43 p.m.: 250 Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (Olympic Scoring)
10:05 p.m.: 250 Victory Circle
10:21 p.m.: 450 Moto 2 Sighting Lap
10:27 p.m.: 450 Moto 2 – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 Riders (Olympic Scoring)
10:49 p.m.: 450 Victory Circle
MOTOCROSS 2023 STANDINGS: 450 points standings | 250 points standings
2023 SUPERMOTOCROSS SEASON RECAPS
ROUND 1: Chase Sexton finally beats Jett Lawrence
