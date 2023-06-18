 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Florida State at Virginia
Virginia outlasts No. 8 Florida State 46-38 in second overtime
WNBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Lynx at Phoenix Mercury
Sabally’s 23 points lead Mercury over Lynx 84-76 in Game 3 of WNBA semifinals
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4 of 2025 season

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keeganbradleypresser_250926.jpg
Bradley: U.S. ‘has a plan’ for Ryder Cup Day 2
nbc_golf_lukedonald_250925.jpg
Donald: Fitzpatrick playing ‘scintillating golf’
nbc_golf_capgeminimomentsV2_250926.jpg
Rahm, Rose sink huge putts for Europe on Day 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
NBADallas MavericksMoussa Cisse

Moussa
Cisse

NBA: Atlanta Hawks at Milwaukee Bucks
Fantasy Basketball Forwards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Anthony Davis lead the way in our forward rankings while phenom rookie Cooper Flagg joins the fold.
Florida restores Vernon Maxwell’s college stats, making him the program’s leading scorer again
Dennis Smith Jr. agrees to one-year deal with Mavericks, but without guarantee, roster spot
Le Batard: Cuban ‘hurt’ not being an owner anymore
P.J. Washington, Mavericks reportedly agree to four-year, $90 million contract extension
Shammgod’s first impression of Kobe was ‘a nut’
Mavericks waive-and-stretch Olivier-Maxence Prosper, clearing way for Dante Exum signing