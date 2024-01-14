 Skip navigation
NBA: New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball Pickups: GG Jackson worth a look for skeleton-crew Grizzlies?
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
nbc_fnia_applebees_tbvsphi_240114.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Wild Card Weekend NFL Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
nbc_fnia_applebees_bufvspit_240114.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks and playoff picture for Wild Card Weekend and more

NBA: New York Knicks at Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball Pickups: GG Jackson worth a look for skeleton-crew Grizzlies?
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
  • Zak Hanshew
    ,
nbc_fnia_applebees_tbvsphi_240114.jpg
What NFL games are on today: Wild Card Weekend NFL Schedule, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
nbc_fnia_applebees_bufvspit_240114.jpg
NFL Playoffs Schedule 2023-24: Dates, times, TV networks and playoff picture for Wild Card Weekend and more

Draymond Green reportedly to make return to court Monday vs. Grizzlies

  
Published January 14, 2024 06:43 PM
NBA: JAN 12 Warriors at Bulls

CHICAGO, IL - JANUARY 12: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors high fives fans after a game at the United Center on January 12, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A Golden State Warriors team in desperate need of a boost is about to get one — Draymond Green is expected to return to the court Monday.

Green has missed 16 games, the first dozen were his indefinite suspension for a blow to the head of Jusuf Nurkic, but he will be back on the court Monday against Memphis, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Warriors went 7-9 overall in those 16 games without Green and are 3-7 in their last 10 with the worst defense in the NBA over that stretch. Green will instantly help on that end as a communicator and quarterback of the defense, plus he can still defend multiple positions. Golden State can also use his passing and secondary playmaking in the pick-and-roll with Stephen Curry.

The Warriors, 18-21, sit 12th in the West 2.5 games behind the No. 10 seed and the final play-in spot.

This is a soft entry for Green, injuries have ravaged the Grizzlies and will be without Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane, Derrick Rose, Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke.

