 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Karl-Anthony Towns
Fantasy Impact: Knicks reportedly acquire Karl-Anthony Towns
USATSI_24180867.jpg
How to watch Louisville vs Notre Dame: Time, live stream, key storylines for Week 5 college football
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
Canadian crowd brings the noise, buoys home team to dominant Friday at Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckkansas_240927.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewoncrowdsv2_240927.jpg
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_furyknitv_240927.jpg
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Karl-Anthony Towns
Fantasy Impact: Knicks reportedly acquire Karl-Anthony Towns
USATSI_24180867.jpg
How to watch Louisville vs Notre Dame: Time, live stream, key storylines for Week 5 college football
2024 Presidents Cup - Day Two
Canadian crowd brings the noise, buoys home team to dominant Friday at Presidents Cup

Top Clips

nbc_nas_truckkansas_240927.jpg
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Kansas
nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewoncrowdsv2_240927.jpg
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_livefrom_furyknitv_240927.jpg
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Knicks reportedly to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns, send Julius Randle, Donte DiVincenzo to Timberwolves

  
Published September 27, 2024 11:07 PM

The New York Knicks needed a center — and they just traded for one of the best offensive centers in the game.

The Knicks reportedly have agreed to a trade for Karl-Anthony Towns, sending Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo to the Timberwolves, a deal broken by Shams Charania and John Krawczynski of The Athletic. This ultimately is a three-team trade involving Charlotte to make the money work.

The Towns camp is reportedly blindsided and stunned by the news after nine seasons in Minnesota.

Regardless, this is a massive win for the Knicks, who were already considered contenders and now add one of the best centers in the game. While coach Tom Thibodeau will be frustrated with his defense, Towns is one of the best offensive centers in the NBA (maybe only behind Nikola Jokic). He can start this season at the five and when Mitchell Robinson returns from injury around Christmas it will give New York as good a center rotation as there is in the league.

The Knicks, already title contenders, got better on paper. They are a legit threat to the Celtics on top of the East (even if they lost a little guard depth).

The big question: Is Towns mentally ready for a grinding, physical Tom Thibodeau team? KAT’s reputation is softer than that, and he will be asked to play a role that is more Rudy Gobert in Minnesota. That said, Towns played for Thibs in Minnesota previously and the coach has had nothing but kind words for the center in recent years.

Minnesota makes this trade for two reasons. First, Randle as the four next to Gobert as the five keeps the Timberwolves serious contenders this season (although Naz Reid at the four and Randle off the bench is a better fit). Second, they pick up some quality guard depth with DiVincenzo. Minnesota remains a threat to win it all.

However, Minnesota will be unreasonably expensive in future years — regardless of who the owner is — and this will save money if they do not re-sign Randle. Minnesota was about to become the most expensive team in the league, and because of the new CBA’s second tax apron, staying a contender would be an issue. It could make Randle a free agent this summer, or he could opt-in for $30.9 million and test the 2026 market.

NBA training camps open next week, but blockbusters are already stealing the headlines — the NBA is back.

Mentions
Karl-Anthony Towns.png Karl-Anthony Towns Donte DiVincenzo.png Donte DiVincenzo Julius Randle.png Julius Randle Minnesota Timberwolves Primary Logo Minnesota Timberwolves New York Knicks Primary Logo New York Knicks Charlotte Hornets Primary Logo Charlotte Hornets